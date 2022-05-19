May 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Archbold High School gymnasium

Student speakers: Jaybe Burkle and Reagan Kohler

Class officers: Gavin Bailey, president; Kylee Miller, vice president; Sophie Schramm, treasurer

Class motto: “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” — Brian Tracy

Class color: navy

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments