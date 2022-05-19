Chloe Aeschliman
Cayden Alvarado
Tyler Apt
Zoe Arend #*
Bronson Baden
Gavin Bailey
Kalyn Baker *
Zane Behnfeldt
Allison Bickel
Jaybe Burkle #*
Addisyn Cervantes
Quinn Cline
Garrison Cobb
Presley Cook
Hunter Cullen-Lemley
Tatum Day
Bransin Ebersole
Braden Eichler
Abigail Elkins
Isabella Francis #*
Kalleigh Fry
Natelie Gentle
Caden Gericke
Alexandria Gonzalez
Logan Grime *#
Azzaya Gutierrez
Carsyn Hagans ~*#
Emma Hall ~*#
Kimberly Harris
Emaleigh Heckel
Gavin Hite
Benjamin Holley
Anna Horst ~*#
Karsyn Jae Hostetler ~*#
Rhett Hudson
Tyler Hurst ~*#
Brady Johns *
Tori Johns
Ashton Kammeyer
Kaiden Keiser ~*#
Reagan Kohler ~*#
Marek Kreiner
Charles Krieger ~*#
Arlie Lambright
Bethany Lara
Breanna Lloyd
Karli Luderman
Jose Luna
Kaitlyn Manz
Chloe Merillat
Logan Meyers
Kylee Miller *
Logan Miller
Luis Morales Mendez
Addison Moyer #
Emma Nafziger
Dylan Newman
Kara Pflager
Harley Phillips
Aidan Price *
Malik Qaimari
Amya Quintanilla
Karley Ramirez
Adam Reeb
Kaylize Reyes
Nizely Reyes
Triston Rosales
Katie Rose
Natalee Rose
Brayden Roth
Kaden Rufenacht #
Karson Rufenacht
Samuel Ruffer
Blake Rupp
Yoselin Sandoval
Kaitlyn Schnitkey
Sophie Schramm ~*#
Elijah Schumacher
Abigail Short ~*#
Rustin Short
Spencer Simon
Donmonic Simpson
Alexis Skiver
Mya Stuckey
Shannon Sweeney
Jalyn Tijerina
Joelle Waidelich
Emily Walker *#
Kenneth Walker IV #
Dylan Wendt
Kenneth Wilson
Hailey Wooley
Ethan Wyse
Addison Ziegler
Certificate of Attendance
Daniela Ortiz-Arellano
Margherita Silvestri
~ indicates top 10%
# indicates honor students
* indicates National Honor Society
