Chloe Aeschliman

Cayden Alvarado

Tyler Apt

Zoe Arend #*

Bronson Baden

Gavin Bailey

Kalyn Baker *

Zane Behnfeldt

Allison Bickel

Jaybe Burkle #*

Addisyn Cervantes

Quinn Cline

Garrison Cobb

Presley Cook

Hunter Cullen-Lemley

Tatum Day

Bransin Ebersole

Braden Eichler

Abigail Elkins

Isabella Francis #*

Kalleigh Fry

Natelie Gentle

Caden Gericke

Alexandria Gonzalez

Logan Grime *#

Azzaya Gutierrez

Carsyn Hagans ~*#

Emma Hall ~*#

Kimberly Harris

Emaleigh Heckel

Gavin Hite

Benjamin Holley

Anna Horst ~*#

Karsyn Jae Hostetler ~*#

Rhett Hudson

Tyler Hurst ~*#

Brady Johns *

Tori Johns

Ashton Kammeyer

Kaiden Keiser ~*#

Reagan Kohler ~*#

Marek Kreiner

Charles Krieger ~*#

Arlie Lambright

Bethany Lara

Breanna Lloyd

Karli Luderman

Jose Luna

Kaitlyn Manz

Chloe Merillat

Logan Meyers

Kylee Miller *

Logan Miller

Luis Morales Mendez

Addison Moyer #

Emma Nafziger

Dylan Newman

Kara Pflager

Harley Phillips

Aidan Price *

Malik Qaimari

Amya Quintanilla

Karley Ramirez

Adam Reeb

Kaylize Reyes

Nizely Reyes

Triston Rosales

Katie Rose

Natalee Rose

Brayden Roth

Kaden Rufenacht #

Karson Rufenacht

Samuel Ruffer

Blake Rupp

Yoselin Sandoval

Kaitlyn Schnitkey

Sophie Schramm ~*#

Elijah Schumacher

Abigail Short ~*#

Rustin Short

Spencer Simon

Donmonic Simpson

Alexis Skiver

Mya Stuckey

Shannon Sweeney

Jalyn Tijerina

Joelle Waidelich

Emily Walker *#

Kenneth Walker IV #

Dylan Wendt

Kenneth Wilson

Hailey Wooley

Ethan Wyse

Addison Ziegler

Certificate of Attendance

Daniela Ortiz-Arellano

Margherita Silvestri

~ indicates top 10%

# indicates honor students

* indicates National Honor Society

