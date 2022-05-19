Activities and awards: 4.0 honor roll all four years, top precalculus, algebra 2, chemistry, computer science, and AP computer science student, National Honor Society member, 21 college credit hours completed, 4 on AP computer science exam, 33 ACT score, golf, basketball, track all four years, student council representative, student technology service member, 4H club member, church youth group, Kamp Dovetail (a camp for handicapped children to stay overnight for a week with chaperones. During the week, we would help campers get on and ride the horses), junior high golf (helped junior high kids get started with golf as they learn about the sport), town help (student council members cleaned up main street, painted curbs, potted plants, mulched and helped local businesses), run clock at MAC gym for elementary games/tournaments, Donut Bar worker for National Honor Society, courtyard cleanup at Manor House, helped make tie blankets for Christmas for Kids, Sunday night basketball helper for elementary kids, church Sunday school volunteer
Post-high school plans: Gaige will attend The Ohio State University to study computer science. He has the following scholarships: Northwest Ohio District 7 Basketball Coaches Association scholarship, Ohio High School Athletic Association Coaches scholarship and Franklin B. Walters scholarship.
