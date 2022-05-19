Antwerp top scholar

Kennadi Recker, top scholar

Parents: Dennis and Monica Recker, and the late Lisa Recker.

Activities and awards: honor roll, top student in biology, top student in world history, National Honor Society, student council, basketball, track and disciple at the Catholic church.

Post-high school plans: Kennadi will study nursing at Bowling Green State University on a BGSU freshman scholarship.

