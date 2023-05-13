Kaylee Baum ^
Madison Berenyi ^
Jesse Bowley
Owen Brinneman
Imogyn Budd
Taylor Carr X
Gavin Clevinger ***XH
Zachary Darling
Jerry Davis ^
Zachery Devall **H
Katryna Fish ***XH
Shaylee Garrett ***XH
Eric Gonzalez ^
Isabelle Graham **XH
Ashlynn Hinkle
Brooke Hounshell
Hayleigh Jewell **XH
Avin Johnson ^
Lydia Krouse ***X
Kaylena Lawrence ^
Makenna Lawson ***XH
Ross Lee **XH
Nickolas Lewis
Ethan Lichty *
Kyliegh Logan *X
McCartney Lucas *^
Rachelle Maag
Michael McCreery ^
Lance McKeever ^
Anna Meglich ***X
Levi Miller **^
Melanie Mills ^
Parker Moore **X
Madelyn O’Donnell **^
Ratana Owen
Adrianne Pease *^
Clayton Phipps ^
Kearstyn Pierce
Lyndin Poor ^
Kaitlyn Rager ^
Michael Reed ^
Elijah Reinhart **^
Rayni Rister ***XH
Kendric Robinson
Ethan Sanders ***XH
Pamela Schneider
Zoey Shelton ^
Carl Shipman ^
Makenna Smith *
Aeriel Snyder **XH
Kendra Spieth X
Hope Thomas-Roebel *
Jillian Treece ^
Laura Wolf *^
Autumn Zuber ***^H
*** - indicates summa cum laude
** - indicates magna cum laude
* - indicates cum laude
^ - indicates a Vantage student
X - indicates NHS/NJHS
H - indicates a diploma with honors
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.