Mia Altimus **@
Chelsea Banks
Coryn Bennett *
Kristine Boylan %
Lydia Brewer ***&@
Reece Buerkle *%
Chase Clark
Astianna Coppes
Layla Copsey **@
Nathan Dunstan ***&@
Arizona Fackler %
Kate Farr ***&@
Summer Franklin **&@
Tucker Franklin %
Breanna Fulk ***&@
Jaidis Getrost ***&@
Hailey Grant *
Brady Hatlevig %
Bryson Hicks *%
Triton Housh %
Nicholas Jones **
Zachary Jones
Morgan Kniceley
Luke Krouse **@
Jahnessa LaFountain
Jagger Landers **@
Ethan Lawrence %
Landon Lee %
Alexandra Lehman *
Trayce Lengacher %
Emerson Litzenberg ***&@
Zachary Lockhart %
Cade Lothamer
Skyler McCabe
Shaelin McCrea
Gaige McMichael ***&@
Jonathan Meyer *%@
Kaden Miller
Faith Nestleroad ***%@
Megan O’Donnell **%@
Xander Pedraza
Kaden Phares
Jared Phillips *%
Leslie Pollock **&@
John Preston
Kelsie Puckett
Kaden Recker *
Kennadi Recker ***&@
Allison Reinhart **@
Kiera Reyes **&@
Samantha Rigsby *%@
Grace Schuette **&@
Lauren Schuller *%
Emma Shuherk ***&@
Madison Smith
Noah Smith
Hunter Sproles
Mason Steel
Carson Stoller **%@
Trinity Thomas-Wieland **&@
Kennedy Trabel ***&@
Taylor Tuto %
Trae Sarver
Austin Wade %
Hayden Wagner **@
Jack Wales
Stephon Walker
Caleb Wilson *%
Naomy Yanez %
Ilse Zijlstra *
* indicates cum laude
** indicates magna cum laude
*** indicates summa cum laude
& indicates diploma with honors
% indicates Vantage
@ indicates National Honor Society/National Technical Honor Society student
