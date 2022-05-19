Mia Altimus **@

Chelsea Banks

Coryn Bennett *

Kristine Boylan %

Lydia Brewer ***&@

Reece Buerkle *%

Chase Clark

Astianna Coppes

Layla Copsey **@

Nathan Dunstan ***&@

Arizona Fackler %

Kate Farr ***&@

Summer Franklin **&@

Tucker Franklin %

Breanna Fulk ***&@

Jaidis Getrost ***&@

Hailey Grant *

Brady Hatlevig %

Bryson Hicks *%

Triton Housh %

Nicholas Jones **

Zachary Jones

Morgan Kniceley

Luke Krouse **@

Jahnessa LaFountain

Jagger Landers **@

Ethan Lawrence %

Landon Lee %

Alexandra Lehman *

Trayce Lengacher %

Emerson Litzenberg ***&@

Zachary Lockhart %

Cade Lothamer

Skyler McCabe

Shaelin McCrea

Gaige McMichael ***&@

Jonathan Meyer *%@

Kaden Miller

Faith Nestleroad ***%@

Megan O’Donnell **%@

Xander Pedraza

Kaden Phares

Jared Phillips *%

Leslie Pollock **&@

John Preston

Kelsie Puckett

Kaden Recker *

Kennadi Recker ***&@

Allison Reinhart **@

Kiera Reyes **&@

Samantha Rigsby *%@

Grace Schuette **&@

Lauren Schuller *%

Emma Shuherk ***&@

Madison Smith

Noah Smith

Hunter Sproles

Mason Steel

Carson Stoller **%@

Trinity Thomas-Wieland **&@

Kennedy Trabel ***&@

Taylor Tuto %

Trae Sarver

Austin Wade %

Hayden Wagner **@

Jack Wales

Stephon Walker

Caleb Wilson *%

Naomy Yanez %

Ilse Zijlstra *

* indicates cum laude

** indicates magna cum laude

*** indicates summa cum laude

& indicates diploma with honors

% indicates Vantage

@ indicates National Honor Society/National Technical Honor Society student

