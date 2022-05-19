May 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Antwerp High School gymnasium

Student speakers: Lydia Brewer, Hailey Grant, Alexandra Lehman, Ilse Zijlstra, Nathan Dunstan, Kate Farr, Gaige McMichael, Kennadi Recker, Emerson Litzenberg, Mia Altimus, Kennedy Trabel and Luke Krouse

Top scholars: Nathan Dunstan, valedictorian; Kate Farr, valedictorian; Gaige McMichael, valedictorian; and Kennadi Recker, valedictorian

Class officers: Luke Krouse, president; Mia Altimus, vice president; and Kiera Reyes, treasurer

Class motto: “Passion made it happen.”

Class colors: royal blue and white

Class flower: lavender rose

Class song: “22” by Taylor Swift

Other information: Sixty-seven percent plan to further their education after high school.

