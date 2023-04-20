Once upon a time there was a girl named Rosie. She decided to make a girls group. The girls in the group with Rosie were Rebecca, Ella, Niya, and Chelsie. They needed a name for their girls group. They decided on The Kindness Girls. Rosie had a bully and she told the girls. They were so frustrated.
The next day the bully had an evil plan but he had to get his friends to help. First, the bullies made fun of their clothes. Next, they tripped the girls. The girls got super angry. Rosie was about to tell their teacher Mrs. Mosier but Chelsie said they shouldn’t tell her. Chelsie thought they would still bully even if they tell Mrs. Moser. Then one day, the group of friends saw a new girl. They asked, “Would you like to join us?” The new girl said, “yes.” They told the new girl everything about the Kindness Girls. The girls asked, “What is your name? I do not recognize you,” said Niya.
The new girl said, “I am new here and my name is Violet.” They were so nice and Violet loved her new friends. She just wished they didn’t have bullies.
The bullies kept being mean. At recess, Rebecca was doing the monkey bars and the bully names Jim pushed her off. She broke her arm and was screaming so the teacher came. The bully was laughing but when he saw how bad her arm looked he said, “I’m so sorry.”
The next day Rebecca was not at school. Everyone was sad. A couple hours later she came. Her classmates saw her cast. They asked to sign it. She said, “Of course, you can sign it.”
The bully Jim said, “I’m so sorry I hurt you. Can I sign it too?” She was a little confused because he was mean her whole life. The bully started to change. He saw how much he can hurt people and he didn’t want that to happen again.
Jim became kind and they became friends. The bullies all decided to change and they became friends with the Kindness Girls. They all wanted to spread kindness to others.
The teacher saw how everyone was getting along. She was so happy. They had a fun day. They went to the zoo and got ice cream. They had extra recess to celebrate everyone being friends and they lived happily ever after.
