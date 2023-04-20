The sun had begun its decent and gave off a red-orange tint to the environment. The green, luscious forest rustled in the fair wind. The forest, surrounded by farmland, stuck out in the mostly flat land. Coming off state route 410, there was not many signs of civilization other than the occasional agricultural machinery left behind by the plotters of the farmland. The forest, stretching the length of a few football fields, was mostly left to rest. All except for two brothers who would play in the forest everyday after school.

