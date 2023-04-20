The sun had begun its decent and gave off a red-orange tint to the environment. The green, luscious forest rustled in the fair wind. The forest, surrounded by farmland, stuck out in the mostly flat land. Coming off state route 410, there was not many signs of civilization other than the occasional agricultural machinery left behind by the plotters of the farmland. The forest, stretching the length of a few football fields, was mostly left to rest. All except for two brothers who would play in the forest everyday after school.
“Wait up!” The younger brother shouted. He was out of breath from attempting to catch up to his older brother.
“It’s not my fault that you’re a slow poke!” The older brother said, running towards the woods, being only a few hundred feet away.
Once the older brother reached the start of the tree line, he stopped and waited for his brother to catch up. The younger brother eventually reached the tree line and bent over sideways gasping for air. Their size difference was apparent as the older brother was almost an entire foot taller, and their ages of ten to six was an explanation for their differentiations. Other than their hair colors and age, they were almost impossible to tell apart. Their wore their mother’s slim, freckle-ridden face, and had their father’s average body build. Anyone who took a glance at them could see their resemblance.
“What are we going to do today, Will?” The younger brother asked.
“I don’t know,” William said, starting his walk into the forest. “Why don’t we go to the fort? Would you like that, Finnie?” He said looking back to his younger brother, Fin.
Fin’s green eyes lit up and he grinned; he jogged to catch up to his brother. They walked through the forest, following the path they created by placing small logs a few feet apart and parallel to each other. They went down to the path and took in their surroundings. The forest was like a second home to them. Every day, rain or shine, they would go play various games in the forest: war, tag, capture the flag, and others.
After a while of walking, they finally reached their fort. The fort was made of long, thick sticks they stuck into the ground. They just threw logs on the top, but after realizing it did not stop rain, they stole a tarp from their house and threw it on the top. The door was an old blanket they found in their garage. The structure leaned against a large tree that stood as one of the forest’s largest.
A few feet away, they grabbed long sticks they used for fighting and began to duel each other. The brothers locked weapons a few times before rushing into the fort, laughing. When they went into the fort, they sat down. The inside was no larger than a small bedroom, but the brothers loaded up food and comfort items into the fort to make it more friendly.
William sat on the makeshift bench they made from an old log, and Fin took a seat on the ground. William reached for a can of peanuts and took a handful of them. He tossed the can to Fin to enjoy as he threw the handful into his mouth.
“So, I’m thinking,” William stated, still chewing the peanuts, “we build a bridge across Maximus’ Stream.” They named the stream after their dog, Maximus. They found it by taking the dog for a walk in the forest, and upon noticing a squirrel, he began chasing it until they got to the stream.
“Will, you know I hate that stream,” Fin said, frowning.
William rolled his eyes. “It’s not my fault you almost fell into it. Just be more careful this time.”
“But Will…” Fin whined.
“Well, I want to build the bridge,” William started. “The bridge is meant as a short cut to get to the other side of the forest. Do you really want to continue to have to walk all the way around it?”
Fin looked down and sighed. He didn’t want to do this, but he knew there was no stopping his brother. That was one thing he could never figure out how to do no matter the situation they got themselves into.
“Come on,” William insisted. “What if I gave you a piggyback ride to it?”
“Ok fine,” Fin said, trying to hold back a grin on his face. He loved it when William gave him a piggyback ride.
They exited the fort and Fin excitedly leaped onto his brother’s back. William began walking.
“Onward! Onward to victory!” Fin yelled. William chuckled and they began on their way.
They arrived a few minutes later. William let Fin down off of his back and they walked all the way up to the edge of the stream. The stream was only about eight feet wide, but almost cut the entire forest in half with its length, and it dropped six feet below the ground level. Being up close to the stream made it more intimidating.
William playfully hit his brother on the chest. “See? It’s not so bad,” he said with a smile.
They began gathering up logs that were long enough to connect both sides of the stream and thick enough to hold their weight. The boys carried them together and laid them down before the stream. Then together, they stood up the logs and pushed them over to connect both sides. Then to keep the logs in place, the brothers placed big rocks around the base on the ground. They covered the cracks in the bridge by placing bark all across it. By now the sun almost disappeared and darkness was rushing into the forest. It was getting late and they knew they had to arrive home soon.
After placing all the bark needed, William and Fin had finished their bridge. William clapped his hands together to get all the dirt off. Fin wiped his hands on his pants and then checked his hands for splinters.
“Look at it, Fin,” William said, enthused. “Isn’t beautiful?”
“Yes, it is,” Fin replied.
William walked up to the bridge; Fin followed behind.
“No, no,” William stated, looking back at his brother, “Let me do this part. If it can hold me then it can hold you.” Respecting his brother’s request, Fin stepped back.
William took his first step on the bridge. A weird fear swept over his body. It’s only six feet, he thought. His heart began to pound in his chest, as his fear of heights took over his thought process. William wanted to go back, but he thought about his brother. He thought about how he needed to show his brother that he was not afraid of some small little stream. Shaking his head, he took a deep breath and started cautiously walking across the bridge.
“Be careful,” Fin warned, feeling fear for his older brother.
“I’m fine, I’m fine,” William assured, waving his hand backwards toward his brother.
William continued, taking one step, two steps, three steps, four steps, five steps until he reached the midway point. He alertly bounced up and down. Nothing. He gently stomped his foot on bridge. Nothing again.
William sighed in relief. “Fin, it looks good,” he said.
He turned around to see that Fin had followed him onto the bridge. Before he could say anything, a strong gust of wind swept over the forest and rustled the trees. This caused one of the trees’ branches near them to crack and fall. Fin, being skittish, jumped from the sudden loud noise and lost his footing. He wobbled around before slipping off the edge, but catching himself on the bridge.
Fin squealed in terror, hanging off the side of the bridge. His hands were surely not going to hold him for too long.
“Help me, William!” Fin screamed.
William, having being paralyzed in fear, snapped out of his trance and hurried over to his brother.
“Grab my hand, Fin!” William exclaimed.
Fin hesitated, then brought his hand up. William took it and pulled his brother up. They both lay on their backs on the bridge, gasping for air. The forest grew silent.
Then William began to laugh. Fin looked over at his brother, confused.
“What are you laughing for?” Fin asked his brother.
William didn’t answer, he just kept laughing. Fin sat up, angry at his brother for laughing at the scary situation.
“Stop laughing!” Fin complained. He hit his brother, but the laughing did not cease.
Fin stopped and looked away. He was disappointed his brother was treating the situation like it didn’t happen.
William stopped laughing and sat up. “I can’t believe that happened,” he said.
Fin didn’t respond; he continued looking away angrily.
William, seeing this, groaned. He looked over to his brother, and put his hand on Fin’s tiny, boney shoulder.
“Fin, I wasn’t laughing at you, I’m laughing at the situation,” William said. “Falling off a six-foot bridge isn’t exactly the scariest thing looking back at it.” This caused Fin to look back.
“You promised something like last time wouldn’t happen, you promised,” Fin said shakily.
“Nothing did happen,” William started, “I pulled you up. Do you really think I would ever let you fall in? We’re brothers, we are supposed to have each other’s backs. Yes, we fight, but it’s all out of love. You do know I would never let you fall; not here, not anywhere. That’s why I laughed, because after all we have been through, you really thought I would drop you? No way. Never.”
Fin looked down; he was in tears. He loved his brother, but didn’t know William loved him like this back.
William then hugged Fin. This was the first time they hugged without their parents or family members forcing them to. This was a real bond. This was real love between two brothers.
The sun had fully descended and the stars were out. The sounds of the insects’ calls had invaded the once quiet forest.
They let go and William stood up. “We better get home or Mom and Dad are going to be angry,” he said, holding his hand out for his brother.
Fin took it and they walked off the bridge and made their way home.
…
“Mom! William hid my pillow again!” Fin yelled in the direction of his mother. He was in his room wanting to go to bed, but his brother had clearly prevented that.
“I did not!” William yelled back with his changing, puberty ridden voice. He was in the living room and was laying on the couch. He was enjoying his show until his brother noticed that he took his pillow.
Fin did not hear a response from his mother, so he walked down the hallway into the living room to see his brother loaving on the couch. A lot had changed in eight years, especially for William. He became more irritable towards his brother. He didn’t know why, but he had the urge to always mess with Fin. Maybe it was because of his statis of the older brother, or maybe it was the brother’s change in interests. Sports had taken over his life. He played football for his high school team and was the star wide-receiver. He had developed into an athletic teenager who was always on the move. He was popular amongst his high school and only really cared about sports and girls.
Fin couldn’t stand his brother anymore. William had taken the fact that he was a good quarterback to heart and let it eat up his ego. Fin wasn’t athletic nor enjoyed sports, and so his brother made fun of him for it. Fin enjoyed music and writing, which completely contradicted William’s interests. He did well in school and enjoyed learning new things every day. Though this made him different, as he didn’t connect with many people at his school. Though he didn’t care, as he enjoyed being left alone.
Fin stomped up to his brother, who was watching a sports show. He took a deep breath and tried to be calm in the face of the situation.
“Will, did you hide my pillow?” Fin calmly asked.
“Eh, I can’t remember,” William replied.
Fin gave up on the calm tone immediately. “Don’t play stupid with me,” he angrily said. “We both very well know you stole it.”
William took his sock off and threw it at Fin. Hitting him square in the face, Fin yelped in anger. He stomped down the hallway in the direction of their parent’s room in hopes to get his brother in trouble.
Their relationship, once bound by love, was fading. The special bond that they had was disappearing due to their differences. Everything was changing.
William stayed sitting on the couch, knowing very well that his mother or father was going to yell at him soon. He felt a sense of regret towards stealing his brother’s pillow. He felt this regret a great number of times when he messed with his younger brother. It was never powerful enough to warrant an apology in his eyes, but he still did feel a strange distain towards himself for being rude to his brother. He made a promise to himself a while back ago to fix his relationship with his brother, but he was eighteen now and his senior year was arriving. He had more important things to think about like the fact that he had to play well enough this football season to get a scholarship. His brother couldn’t understand the fears he was having as he still needed to figure out what he wanted to do with his life.
I’ll fix it when I have myself figured out, he thought to himself. He began to relax again on the couch and resumed his show.
…
Fin looked down at his watch and it read, 4:15 PM. He began putting his belongings into his brief case. He finished by closing his laptop and holding it in the opposite hand of his brief case. Fin stood up from his cubicle and took a deep breath. I’m happy with what I did today, he thought to himself.
He began to make his way out of the office building. Passing many people, Fin said his goodbyes to all of his colleagues. Fin had gotten a journalism job in his hometown writing news stories. He loved every moment of it as it was his dream job and he essentially had the freedom to write whatever he wanted. It was truly the life he had dreamed of. He made his way to his 2019 Chevrolet Bolt; his dream car. There was no movement in the parking lot because the workday did not end until five. Fin had to leave early for his father’s funeral. His father’s death had saddened him much as he was very close to him, especially in the past few years.
Fin turned on the car and drove out of the parking lot.
A while later, he arrived at his old house for the reception after the funeral ended and sighted many other cars. He parked on the side of the road and made his way up to the door. He opened the door to see friends and family members scattered throughout the house talking. The sight of his childhood house wasn’t new as he visited his parents often.
He walked through the house, saying hello every so often, and found his mother in the kitchen. It was evident she was taking the loss hard with the sight of her eyes as they were red and puffy. He didn’t see her much during the actual funeral as she was completely glued to the casket.
“Hey mom,” he said while giving his hurting mother a hug.
“Hey, Finnie,” she replied.
She let go and she rubbed her red eyes. “How are you holding up?” She asked.
“I’m fine, don’t worry about me,” he replied. “I want to know if you’re okay.”
“Oh, I’m fine. Obviously, it feels a little weird not having him around, but I can manage.”
“I’ll come visit you often, I promise.”
Fin gave his mother another hug. He truly felt awful for her. Fin and his father were close, but his mother loved him more than anything. It was going to be a tough healing process.
“Hey?” A voice spoke behind him.
Fin did not even have to turn around because he knew who’s voice it was. He let go of his mother and turned around to face his brother.
“I’m so sorry I missed the funeral,” William apologized. “I promise I was hung up and I couldn’t get here.” William was panting as he obviously rushed to get there as fast as possible.
Fin shook his head in disappointment. Of course, he shows up late, he thought to himself.
“Hey, Will,” Fin said in a monotone voice.
William hurried up to his mother and gave her a hug. He kept asking for her forgiveness as he blamed traffic for his late appearance.
Fin rolled his eyes. William was nothing but selfish in his eyes. The guy had gotten drafted by an NFL team, then figured he was too good for everyone else by blocking all communication to his friends and family. This was the first time Fin or his mother had seen William in years. Though his professional career ended early, Fin still believed that William thought he was too good for them.
William let go of his mother and looked at Fin. There was an awkward few seconds where Fin thought William was going to give him a hug, but ended up just holding out his hand. Fin gave him a weak shake.
“How’s it going, Finnie?” William asked quietly.
“Good enough,” he replied quickly.
The two stood still looking at each other. The silence between them said it all; things had changed. They were no longer two little boys running around in a forest, but two grown men with quite different lives. William had grown out his beard and noticeably lost some weight, being out of the NFL after all. Now, Fin had reached him in height and their builds were similar.
Their mother started walking away. “Why don’t you two catch up?” She suggested.
William and Fin were stuck alone in the kitchen. The awkward feelings in the air were palpable. William broke the silence.
“So… anything interesting happen to you?” he asked.
“Nothing much really,” Fin started. “I’ve just been working.”
William nodded. It bothered him because there wasn’t much he could build off of.
“Well, I’ve started investing in small businesses. I really believe these could be big,” William explained.
“That sounds cool,” Fin uncreatively said.
What is this guy’s deal? William thought. He had tried to be friendly and start a conversation, but Fin wasn’t exactly giving him much.
William made sure to make himself sound irritated to give Fin the message. “What do you do at work again? I can’t remember.”
“I write articles on news throughout the community,” Fin replied.
William just nodded and looked away.
Seeing this, Fin added on, “You know, I actually wrote a couple of stories about you.”
“Really?” William asked. He was caught off guard by the comment.
“Yeah, I wrote an article when you got drafted,” Fin started. “It was actually pretty cool to have a guy from this small of a town to make the NFL.”
William smiled and looked down. He never really thought about his time in the league that way; he only remembered the way it ended.
“Let’s see, I wrote about that good game you had your rookie year and a couple of times you caught a touchdown and when you got cut,” Fin said. He didn’t mean to mention the part where he got cut, but it kind of slipped out.
William looked back up at his brother in anger. “You just had to mention that didn’t you?”
“Ok look, I didn’t mean for it to come out like that,” Fin said back.
William shook his head in disappointment. “Yeah, I bet you didn’t.”
William began to make his way out of the kitchen before Fin stopped him.
“Hey!” Fin shouted. William stopped and the noise brought attention. “Don’t you dare pretend that I’m happy for your downfall. Whatever, what do you know about troubles?”
The confrontation had gained everyone’s attention now. The whole house went silent except for the arguing of the two brothers. The tension in the air was palpable.
William stormed back at his brother. “So, you’re assuming that I haven’t gone through anything?”
“What have you gone through that’s worse than what we back at home have had to deal with,” Fin stated. “We found out that dad was sick eight months ago and where were you? And then you roll up here giving a stupid excuse that missed our father’s funeral because of traffic? No, you clearly do not know what we have been through… brother.”
William stopped and finally understood what he had done. He had changed, and in turn hurt the people he cared about.
William looked around at all the blank faces of the friends and family whom he has not seen in years. He turned to the back door in the kitchen and left through it.
After thirty minutes more minutes of the reception, people began to leave. After saying goodbye to all his friends and family, Fin walked out to the back porch to get some fresh air. He planned on staying the night to help his mother out, though he needed some time alone now. He stared out at his backyard in which he had countless memories, and soaked in his thoughts. He decided to go to a place in which he never thought he would visit again; the forest.
After a while, Fin had made his way to the forest. He stepped up at the tree line and walked in. All the memories of his childhood rushed back to him. He looked for the path his brother and he made, but the wood had all but either disappeared or rotted away. It didn’t matter though because he knew the way to the fort like he knew the back of his hand. After a little walking, he reached the fort, or at least what was left of it. The structure had completely collapsed.
Figures, he thought.
Upon seeing the destroyed fort, he began on his way towards Maximus’ creek. To the bridge he and his brother had made so long ago.
Before arriving, Fin heard ripples in the water. They weren’t consistent, as they happened ever so often. When he reached the bridge, he saw William sitting down in the middle of the bridge; throwing rocks into the stream.
“Will?” Fin called out.
William jumped at the sudden voice and looked over to see his brother. He looked down at the stream again. He was ashamed of his actions and felt remorse.
“Kind of funny huh?” Fin started. “We both knew exactly where to go.”
No response. Other than the occasional wind, the forest was all silent.
Fin made his way to the bridge and sat next to his brother. The sun shined down enough so that they could see their own reflections in the water.
“Look at us,” William said in response to the reflections. “Where did the time go?”
“I was thinking the same thing,” Fin responded.
Fin looked over to his brother. “Look, I’m sorry—”
“No, I’m sorry,” William interrupted. “I should have been there and I wasn’t. I’m so sorry. I’m sorry for everything.”
Fin put a hand on William’s shoulder. The two drifted well apart. Their relationship, once bound by love, had completely ceased. Everything had changed, and they knew it. They were completely different people, which was a far cry from their younger selves.
“I’m sorry for treating you like crap back when we were kids,” William stated. “Every time I did it, I felt really bad. But in the end, I had some weird force pushing me to mess with you.” Fin stayed silent.
“You know, the reason that I shut you guys out was because I knew my career wasn’t going to last. I guess I didn’t want to face you guys when I failed.”
“That’s what we’re here for, Will,” Fin started. “We’re here to pick you up when you fall. You once told me that you would never let me fall and don’t think I wouldn’t do the same for you. After all, we’re brothers. We have each other’s backs, always.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.