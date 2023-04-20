Naomi Kost
Kindness oh kindness what do you bring?
You bring a smile to my face a warm embrace a helping hand with no demands.
You bring an extra jump when I’m down,
You make my frown turn upside down.
You care for me when nobody cares,
You’re like a brush for my tangly hair.
Kindness oh kindness it’s very nice to have you here.
I hope I can always see you in the mirror.
Kindness oh kindness what don’t you bring?
You don’t bring a mumble.
You don’t bring a grumble.
You don’t bring someone down.
You don’t bring a frown.
You don’t bring gray skies on a sunny day.
You don’t bring bullies this way.
You don’t bring a stab in the back.
You don’t bring a harsh attack.
Kindness oh kindness the world needs you because without you all these things would come true.
