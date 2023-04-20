One day, a group of friends had a party. Their names were Sadness, ANger, Disgust, Fear, and Jealousy. They barely noticed that Kindness had not arrived yet. Soon the five amigos were bored, and Boredom was a friend that was not even invited to the party! Finally, Kindness arrived, but the friends didn’t even notice she didn’t bring her guest. They did notice, however, that she brought tasty food, fun games, delicious drinks, and special presents for everyone!
When Anger realized that his favorite games, Jenga and Monopoly, were not there, he rudely demanded that Kindess go home and get them. She surprisingly agreed to return home and retrieve the other games. She also asked everyone if they desired anything else. When she got back, she not only brought Jenga and Monopoly, but in addition, Kindness had delivered Tripoley, Scrabble, Mouse Trap, and many other fun games!
After they played all of the games, they moved on to watching TV and movies. Kindness let other people pick the shows, considering each suggestion thoughtfully. The group couldn’t agree on what to watch, so they ended up watching them all!
When they got tired of watching TV, Kindness cheerfully made an announcement. It was time to open the presents she had carefully selected for everyone! Fear recieved a brand new stuffed animal to squeeze tightly. A new stress ball was gifted to Anger for the times he needed to calm down. Every day, Sadness would now be looking at a poster that exhibited cheerful images. Disgust was chewing on her new delicious sugary gummies that made her mouth water with delight. Last but not least, Jealousy unwrapped a big red bike, but still wanted what everyone else had received.
Stomachs were starting to growl, so they decided it was time to snack on the delectable treats Kindness made. They came to find she brought various donuts, cakes, ice creams, and candy. She even remembered delicious drinks to go with it all. She brought pops, lemonade, chocolate milk, and sweet tea. Although she was very hungry, Kindness waited until everyone else got their food before she picked her treat. She then helped clean up and asked what they wanted to do next.
Most of them voted that they swim in the pool, since it was a warm summer day. Kindess let the other people change before her, and allowed them to choose the pool floats before getting her own. She even shared her favorite float with Fearm and made him feel safe by riding with him when he became scared of the water.
After swimming, the group remembered that Kindess previously mentioned that she was supposed to be bringing a friend, although they didn’t remember who. The six friends played and played together before the new guest, who was very quiet, had finally arrived. It was only then that they remembered that Kindness was bringing Joy. For the remainder of the night, they all had a great time playing and laughing together. When everyone went home, they found that they were much more joyful than they had been before. Kindness had literally them Joy both physically and mentally.
Don’t ever forget, just a little bit of Kindness can bring to Joy to anyone, even the most scared, grumpy, disgusted, jealous, and sad people in the world. Always be kind.
