I went to fetch a pail of milk for breakfast, courtesy of our family cow, Betsy. “How’s it going today, Betsy?” She mooed back in response. I woke in the middle of the night and Mother and Father seemed quite worried about something. I wonder what that could be about, but I have to get going so I’ll have to come back tomorrow. Betsy mooed back in distress, almost as if she knew something I didn’t.
When I got inside the house, I heard ruckus coming from the kitchen and walked to find the source. “Mother, is everything okay? You're scaring me.” “Pack a bag, Sarah, just a few things and we need to leave now,” Mother pronounced. I scurried to my room and grabbed my teddy bear, one change of clothes, and my mother’s locket that holds a picture of our family. “Ruth, we need to go!” Father yelled to my younger sister. “I can’t find Lucy, have you seen her?” Ruth asked, frantically searching for her elephant, Lucy. “I think it is by the bed, but we don’t have time to look for her if she’s not,” Father replied. Then we hear a little voice shouting as she runs back from the bedroom, “I got it, thank you!'' Afraid of being seen, we all rush out to Besty’s pen so Mother and Father can tell us what’s happening. “The Nazis, they are searching for us. We need to make it to the Vistula River, which will take us to Sweden where we will be safe from them.” Mother cautioned us. “But why do these people want to hurt us?” Ruth questioned cutely. “Because they do not like that we are Jewish, honey, so we do need to go. Say goodbye to Besty,” Mother told us. We all grabbed our bags and told Besty goodbye.
A loud crash rang from the neighbor’s house. The Nazi soldiers broke down their front door and stormed the house. “We have to leave, now!” Mother whispered urgently. We all ran for our lives. One of the soldiers pointed at us and yelled, “After them!” Pushing us in front of them, Mother and Father stay behind so that Ruth and I are safe. “Leave the children, we will never catch up to them. Capture the parents!” The Nazi soldier commanded. We could hear Mother and Father pleading for mercy, as they used every ounce of strength left in them to break free from their capture. The last words we heard them say were screamed in pain, “We love you, girls.”
“Ruth, we have to keep going or they are going to catch us, too,” I whimpered in disbelief. “But we can’t leave them, Sarah!” she cried in her sweet innocent voice. “We have to, they wouldn’t want us to be taken, too. I know it's hard, but we need to, Ruth. We start to run again and come across a woman, looking distraught and in danger. “Hello, do you need some help?” Ruth said, like she was telling her a secret. The woman jumped in fright but seemed relieved to see that we were just children. “Who are you? Are you Nazis?” the woman said with a shriek. “We are the Berkmans. My mother is Elizabeth Berkman and my father is Michel Berkman. I am Sarah and this is my sister, Ruth.” “Oh yes, I know your parents. Why are you not with them?” she pointed out to us. Ruth started crying and hugged Lucy tighter in her little arms. Seeing this has tears welling in my eyes. “They were taken away by the people who don’t like that we’re Jewish,” Ruth sobbed, repeating what Mother had told her before we left home. The woman started tearing up, too, and said “I am so sorry, girls.” “Thank you.” I sniffled. “I am heading to the Vistula River if you want to join me. From there, I am getting on a boat to Sweden to get away from this horrible mess,” the woman offered to us. “We were also heading there and would love it if you could take us,” I said, hoping the woman would. “Of course. Your parents were amazing people.” “Thank you,” said Ruth, and we set off down the river.
“I’m tired! Can we stop for the day?” Ruth complained, her tiny little feet dragging along. “We have to keep going or we won’t make it to the boat on time,” the woman remarked. “But my chest hurts,” Ruth admitted solemnly. The woman disregarded Ruth's comment and continued on walking.
We continue walking for about an hour more, when finally we stop near some tall grass to rest. “Finally, we are stopping!” I sassed the woman. “I’m not sure your parents would approve of your attitude right now,” the woman snapped back. “I don’t care! You're not my mother!” I shouted, to which the woman shouted back to me, “Stop it right now young lady!” As we were shouting back and forth, Ruth complained of her legs hurting, but again she was disregarded.
The next morning we woke to empty stomachs, still having nothing to eat. “I’m hungry, isn’t there anything we can eat?” I asked, starving. “There isn’t much, but I can go look for some berries if you would like,” the woman offered. “Berries? I want eggs, sausage, and a glass of Bestys milk, just like we have at home,” I ranted a bit selfishly. “Well, I can’t get you eggs, sausage, or cow's milk, but I can get you berries so that will have to do,” the woman responded. My stomach growled and she said, “I will take that as a yes.”
On her hunt for berries, the woman heard people talking in the distance. As she walked further down the river, she could hear parts of what they were saying, “... boat … Baltic Sea … escaping jews … capture!” Not wanting to make any noise that might give us away, the woman pointed but said nothing. Just then we hear a voice yell, “Over here!” Have the Nazis really found us? I’m glad we chose to rest in the tall grass! It might make it harder for anyone to see us. I look back at Ruth and see the woman laying on the ground, watching as they grab her over their shoulder.
The youngest looking soldier starts walking in our direction, but stops when he bumps into something. He bends down and moves the grass. He found Lucy! How long until he sat together, that the woman wasn't alone? I kept secretly searching, watching him, but when I looked to check on Ruth, I lost him under the dark sky. The next thing I know, the young soldier was kneeling down next to my sister, holding out his to her.
“Ruth!” I whispered urgently. She turned and looked at me with shock. “Ruth, you need to run! They are here to take us, not save us!” Ruth just screamed. “Please, calm down! My name is Finn, and it’s true that I am a Nazi soldier,” he claimed. “Why would we come with you when you’re a Nazi?” I asked him. “You need to come with me so that I can help you out of here.” Finn pleaded. “More soldiers will come looking for you if you don’t.” We follow behind Finn as he sneaks out of the grass and away from the other Nazis. “My family is Jewish, but after they died in the concentration camps, a German family found me and spared my life. I have to pretend to be a Nazi so I can stay hidden, but I vowed to never take a kid from their family.
Finn tried to blend back in with the other soldiers and act happy about the woman being taken away. “Where were you?” the General asked him. “Uh… I was looking to see if there were any more of them,” Finn said nervously. “Good. We need to catch every last one of those jews,” the General said sternly. “Yeah,” Finn sighed. “We better get going so she can make it into the next… you know what.” Finn looks down at the ground, knowing what was going to happen to her.
The soldiers start packing up and take the woman with them, but Finn leaves behind some bread and a canteen of water for us, because he knows we have nothing else to eat or drink. When they finally leave, I tell Ruth we have to keep moving if we want to make it to the boat. “Sarah,” she says in a sluggish voice. “My chest…” All of the sudden she can’t speak, and collapses on the ground in front of me. “Ruth! Come on Ruth, wake up!” I screamed, but she still wasn’t breathing. Something in me knew right then and there that my little sister was dead.
I didn’t walk for a couple of days and just laid around in the grass. I was mad at myself. Ruth told us she wasn’t feeling well but we ignored it. The woman is dead. I lost my parents and my little sister. I don’t know if I can make it on my own, but I know they would want me to keep going, so I keep on walking down the river until I see the boat in the distance.
I finally make it to the boat, crouching down into some grass by the dock. “Is this the boat you were talking about?” A man that looks like the captain questioned. “Yes, you know the plan,” a mysterious man responded back to him. “Okay,” the captain said. The man scurried away in a panicked manner as the captain stepped onto the boat.
I wait there in the bush, not sure I want to show myself until I see others boarding the boat. Just then, I see an isolated woman ask the captain a question, but I can’t hear what she is saying. The captain, speaking a bit louder, pokes his head out and explains, “Are you looking for the boat that’s going to Sweden? We need to leave soon, so hurry on in!” The woman turns to wave more people towards the boat, and a group of many different ages, from babies to grandparents, come out from behind the bushes. Seeing these nice people makes me quite emotional, reminding me of the family I’ve lost.
There’s a girl about Ruth's age, walking on the boat with an older girl holding what seemed to be Lucy! “Would you like to hold Lily for a little bit?” The older girl asks. The younger girl shakes her head yes and grabs the elephant out of her hands. Watching the two girls hold Lucy reminds me of my sister, and I sprint quickly towards the boat. “Where did you get Lucy- I mean that elephant?” I ask a bit accusingly. “We found it on our way here from Lublin.” The little girl defended. “I think that’s my sister’s elephant. She died on our way here from Warsaw.” I reach out for the elephant but the older girl tugs her away from me. “Look! It is hers, Hannah,” the younger girl says, spinning it around until Ruth’s name is showing on the tag. “I’m sorry, it’s been really hard for us and this elephant has made it easier for her,” the older sister, Hannah, explains. “It’s okay, Ruth would have wanted her to keep it,” I say. “It’s yours now. Take care of it.”
The boat slowly reaches the shore, and the captain yells to everyone, “We have made it to safety and the coast is clear.” The people in the front of the boat begin to exit, when the first lady stepping out starts screaming, “Help, it’s a trap!” Everyone who tries to escape off the boat is caught by a group of hidden soldiers. I take off my jacket and cover myself, hiding on the boat. I place my bag in front of my feet to cover them. “All clear! There’s no one left on the boat,” I hear someone say. I can’t look to see if they’ve left, but I think I recognize the voice. I hear footsteps coming closer to where I’m hiding, then feel a Nazi soldier slowly pull the jacket off my face. I start to cry in fear, but am quickly quieted by a face I know. It’s Finn! “Shh! It’s me, please don’t be afraid but we need to leave,” Finn whispers. “Thank you,” I whimper softly.
Finn’s plan is to take me to the camp, but then help me escape onto the real boat to Sweden. “I found one hiding on the boat, sir,” Finn announces. “Good jon, son. We have to go. The next boat is leaving tomorrow,” the General says to him. We leave the boat, heading to the camp Finn was talking about. As we are walking, Finn gets me to the middle of the line and hands me a change of clothes and a new name. Now, I am Annalise Schmidt.
Finn grabs me by the arm and pulls me over to the captain. “This isn’t right, sir. She isn’t on our list. She shouldn’t be heading this way,” Finn suggests. “Let me see which list you’re looking at,” the captain barks, pulling me closer to him. He starts to inspect me and asks, “What is her name?” “Annalise, um, Schmidt,” Finn stutters. The captain glares at me, then at the list, then at Finn, and then back to the list. “Okay, it looks like you might be right. We will take her to Berlin where she can reunite with her family,” and he signs for a guard to come over. “Get the wagon and take this girl back to Berlin,” the captain demanded. “On it!” the guard responds in a hurry. He gets the wagon hooked to a buggy, picks me up and places me firmly inside.
When the guard walks into a tent to grab his belongings, Finn sneaks back over to me. “They will send you to live with my grandparents and they will do what they can to help you. Here, give them this letter when you get there, but don’t tell anybody else about yourself,” Finn sniffled. “Okay. Thank you for everything!” I cried, giving him a quick hug. “I have to go before they notice us,” Finn says, as he runs to join the other Nazi soldiers. The guard is back with a bag and a sack of food, tossing them in the wagon with me and we leave the camp.
When the man wasn’t looking, I dug through his bag and found two dog tags. One says Henry Muller, and the other says Michel Berkman. As I read my father’s name, I sit in shock and start to cry. “Is your name Henry Muller?” I ask the guard, softly. “Yes. How do you know my name?” he questions. “I read it on your dog tag,” I reply, then ask, “Do you know Michel Berkman?” “I don’t, but I like to collect dog tags that I find. I found his tag in Warsaw, I think. Why do you ask?” Henry interrogates. I knew I wasn’t supposed to tell people about myself, but I had to. “He was my father.”.
Henry stops the buggy and hops out, moving the bags so that he can see me. I start to cry, thinking he’s going to take me back to the camp. “So, you lied back there?” Henry questions me. “Please, don’t take me back! I have lost my whole family and am trying to make it to Sweden,” I plead with him. Henry looks at me for a minute before asking, “Do you know Finn? Is he the one who helped you?” I didn’t want Finn to get in trouble, but I reveal, “He saved me and is helping me escape somewhere safe.” Henry smiles softly, then places his bags back into the wagon. “I saved him when he was a boy. He vowed never to hurt a kid. I’m going to help him and get you to a safe place.”
“Where did Finn want you to go?” Henry asked. “To his grandparents in Berlin,” I responded. “Okay. Here, I brought Finn's favorite food from when he was little, and thought you might like some. Egg and sausage sandwiches.” I pick up the sack and tears form in my eyes. “What’s wrong?” Henry asks. “This just reminds me so much of my parents' food. I miss them so much. Thank you,” I sob. We carry on until we reach Berlin. “Here you are, Finn’s grandparents’ house,” Henry announces. “Thank you so much. May I take the last sandwich?” I ask politely. “Yes! Go ahead. But I have to go. I hope you make it out okay,” he says to me. “Thank you, Henry. Please tell Finn I made it and that I miss him,” I say. “I will. I have to go, goodbye Sarah.”
I have the letter in hand and knock on the door. No answer. I knock again. No answer. I knock again, this time aggressively. Finally, someone opens the door and quickly sweeps me in. “What is your name, girl?” An older man asks, as a woman curiously pokes her head out from the dining room. “I am Sarah Berkman, now Annalise Schmidt, from Warsaw. Finn told me to give this to you the second I arrive,” I announced. The older couple grabs the paper from my hand and reads the letter out loud.
To Jane and Ralph,
I am sending you Sarah Berkman. She is a nice young lady. She has lost almost all of her family. She needs to get to Sweden to reunite with her family.
Love, Finn.
The woman walks up to me and hugs me tightly. “I am so sorry for all that has happened to you. I know it is hard. When I found out my daughter had been taken, I was devastated,” Jane sniffled. “Finn says that you are trying to get to Sweden?” Ralph asks. “Yes. My aunt Agnes and my uncle Alfred live there. They are the only family I have left.”
They made a plan to help me get to Sweden, planning to go through Denmark. I gather my things and we load up their car. I choose to sit in the trunk so I won’t be seen. We drive a little ways down the road when we hear what sounds like a gunshot, but turns out to be a flat tire. A car drove up behind us, and when Ralph got out to see what happened, his face went pale. “Get down on your knees!” someone shouted from behind. I submerge myself deeper under the bags, but I still wanted to see what was happening outside. “I said, get on your knees!” barked the man. “What are your names?” the Nazi demanded. “Ralph and Jane Schmidt,” Ralph pleaded. “We are trying to find a missing jewish girl, Sarah Berkman. We need to search the car.” “We haven’t seen a young girl, and really must be on our way,” Jane says nervously. The Nazi pulls out a gun and aims it at Jane. “That wasn’t a question,” he barks and pulls the trigger.
Ralph lays there dead, jumping in front of the bullet to save his wife. “No! How could you!” Jane shouts. The Nazi ignores her cries and opens the trunk, digging around for a little bit before shutting it again. He opens the back door to see some sandwiches and half eaten egg and sausage sandwich. He grabs the sandwich in frustration and throws it on the ground, then pulls Ralph to the side of the road and drives away. Immediately after he’s gone I jump out of the trunk and hug Jane as she wept. “I’m so sorry,” I say, still in shock. “He’d want us to keep going. Come on, we have to make it to Sweden.”
Once we make it to Denmark, we have to go through security to cross the border. Jane couldn’t believe it. Finn was one of the Nazis checking in the cars! We pull up to the front of the line and Jane rolls down the window. “Grandmother?” Finn asks in shock. “Yes. Your grandfather is not with us but I have her and she’s safe,” Jane says a bit too loud. “Shh! Not too loud!” Finn advises, checking the car. “All clear!” he shouts, and he lets our car go past. “Thank you, kind sir,” Jane says while winking, and pulls the car ahead.
“We are here Sarah. You can come out now.” Slowly, I came out of the trunk to see my aunt and uncle. “Where is Elizabeth? And Michel? And Ruth?” Aunt Agnes questions us. “It’s just me, they didn’t make it,” I sob. Aunt Agnes says nothing, just hugs me and helps me get my things into the house. “I have to go now, Sarah, before someone notices where I’ve taken you,” Jane says, hugging me. “I will miss you so much, Jane. Please visit if you can,” I sigh. She kisses me on the forehead and whispers, “I promise.”
