Silently, I watch as the crisp, brown and red leaves crinkle and fall to the cold ground
Under the scattered leaves
a thin layer of frost lies from just that night
Birds chirp and cry while flying through the brisk air to reach the warmth of the daylight
beyond the trees that cover the Ian.
Preparation arises to stay alive throughout the times coming
What is this land becoming?
Food becomes less.
Life strays into emptiness.
Days, weeks, months go by; awaiting the warmth to return
Oh what will it take for everything to be restored?
The broken land does not cause all living life to burn
As for where the bears used to roam
the squirrels now call home
Flowers of many colors wilt and fall
the bitter air is who that is at fault
While those may die
beautiful pine trees thrive
Their needles pierce the open air
a trail of them falling on the ground leading to nowhere
The pitter patter of rain that once trinkled between leaves
Is displaced by the clashing of ice
that sounds like anything but peace
The flowers will come again
The snow will fade to thin
The wait will continue
Awaiting the warmth
