Health care workers are heroes in the best of times, but the heroic efforts of our frontline medical workers has been especially notable since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Since the winter of 2019-20, health care workers have put their lives on the line every day to treat the sick, including those infected with the deadly virus.
In recognition of the hard work and sacrifices made by health care workers, various businesses offer discounts exclusive to medical professionals who can confirm their employment or first responder status with valid identification cards. The following are just a few of the many retailers offering discounts to health care workers.
• Adidas: Adidas gives heroes 30 percent off, a discount that’s available to medical professionals, first responders and nurses, among others.
• Asics: Medical professionals can receive 40 percent off all full-priced items in the Asics online store at www.asics.com.
• Bose: Doctors and nurses are among the various professionals who are eligible for discounts from the audio products retailer Bose. After verifying their eligibility with ID.me, health care workers can receive exclusive discounts on orders of $199 or more at Bose.com.
• Clarks®: The men’s and women’s footwear retailer Clarks® also utilizes ID.me to offer special offers to nurses, medical professionals and first responders, among others.
• HSN: Nurses who shop at HSN.com are eligible for a 15 percent discount off a single-item purchase. As of January 2021, this discount was due to expire on March 31, 2021.
• Levi’s®: Though many people social distancing at home have stashed away their jeans in favor of sweatpants, Levi’s® is offering a 25 percent discount on all of its apparel to medical professionals and first responders who can verify their eligibility.
• L.L. Bean: Medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and hospital workers, are eligible for a 15 percent discount on full-price and sale items purchased online (www.llbean.com) or over the phone.
• Nike: Nike recently increased the discount it offers medical professionals from 10 percent to 20 percent. Health care workers must verify their status via SheerID, and after doing so they’ll be sent a single-use promo code for a 20 percent discount that can be used on most items.
• Samsung: Via Samsung’s Frontline Discount Program, medical professionals are eligible for the tech giant’s employee discount of 30 percent. Even more notable is that the discount can be combined with most offers, earning medical professionals additional savings.
• Under Armour®: Under Armour® offers a 10 percent discount to health care workers shopping on UA.com, the UA app, UA Brand House, and UA Factory House.
