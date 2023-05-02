Common conditions affecting house cats

Cats are beloved pets across the globe. In 2020, there were roughly 53 million cats owned as pets in the United States and Canada combined.
Cats are admired for their can-do attitudes. They’re independent, quirky and often clever. While some people may describe cats as aloof, plenty of pet cats desire daily affection and cuddle sessions with their pet parents.
It’s important for cat owners to familiarize themselves with common feline behaviors and personality traits. That familiarity can help cat owners recognize when something may be “off” with their cats. While cats are good at self-care, there are times when owners must step in and offer assistance.
Here’s a look at common conditions that can affect pet cats.
• Tick-borne diseases: Cats may not spend as much time outdoors as dogs, but they still can pick up ticks if they are let out from time to time or cohabitate in homes with dogs. Ticks can carry various illnesses, but bobcat fever (cytauxzoonosis) is one to be concerned about. It’s quite serious and often fatal.
• Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV): This slow-acting virus may not be noticeable until the disease makes the cat ill years after initial infection. A weakened immune system can open the cat up to a number of other illnesses and secondary infections. With good care, a cat could live months or years before the chronic stages of FIV.
• Vomiting: Cats groom themselves and can get fur stuck in their throats and digestive tracts, producing hairballs that are ultimately spit up. However, cats may vomit for other reasons, including ingesting something poisonous or dangerous, like string. Cats that are vomiting often can become dehydrated, which could lead to a medical emergency.
• Feline urinary tract diseases (FLUTD): The pets division of WebMD indicates roughly 3 percent of cats visiting vets are diagnosed with FLUTD. Cats can develop it for a variety of reasons, including stress in a household, eating dry food, and being overweight. It’s always an emergency if a cat can’t urinate or has pain doing so.
• Fleas: Cat owners may lament fleas, as they can be a problem and spread fast. A cat is at risk of developing anemia if it becomes infested with fleas. Topical treatments and oral medications can help prevent or eradicate fleas.
• Heartworm: The ASPCA warns that, like dogs, cats can get heartworm from the bites of mosquitoes. Despite its name, heartworm primarily causes lung disease in cats.
• High-rise syndrome: Cats that reside in urban areas in multistory homes may be susceptible to falls. Windows without screens or where screens are not well-secured can pose risks to curious cats who want to take in the sun and fresh air. Falls can cause serious injuries, even death. The problem has become so prevalent that vets gave the condition the name “high-rise syndrome.”
Cats are susceptible to various illnesses and injuries. Awareness of these conditions can help cat owners protect their cats more effectively.
