SHERWOOD — When was the last time you drove through downtown Sherwood? If you’re in need of an experienced team to handle your automotive service work, you won’t want to miss this newly reopened historic shop.
SHERWOOD — When was the last time you drove through downtown Sherwood? If you’re in need of an experienced team to handle your automotive service work, you won’t want to miss this newly reopened historic shop.
Once the home of Dickey Brothers in 1910, and known by many as “Decker’s” from 1914 on, today the Kuhn brothers are bringing new life to an iconic downtown Sherwood building. The Kuhn Brothers added a new sign to the front, and the interior pays homage to a bygone era with decor including a vintage fridge, Chevy tailgate, and International Harvester decor, harkening back to the days when Decker’s sold and serviced all three: tractors, trucks, fridges, and more!
Aligning the building’s historic roots with owners Luke and Levi Kuhn’s small-town values, Kuhn Brothers Service Center prioritizes honesty, integrity, and hard work — “like the kind of old-school service your grandparents would expect: that’s where our motto “Old School Service” comes from,” says Luke.
Together with mechanics David Minck, Micah Thibodeaux, and manager Craig “Bert” Bowers, the Kuhn Brothers crew have more than 40 years of service experience, offering oil changes, alignments, brakes, tires, suspension, and other automotive work servicing vehicles from late models, to RVs and classic cars.
What truly sets Kuhn Brothers Service Center apart is their commitment to community. “We are dedicated hometown supporters. This area has been home to us since we were born, and we have countless happy memories here,” says Levi. “We hope the community will see us as partners, so we can continue to give back long term and watch our kids do the same.”
“Our small-town history is important to us. We grew up walking home from Sherwood elementary to our dad’s dealership on the corner of 18 and 127, which we still operate today. We are honored to help preserve Sherwood’s history and keep that old-school work ethic alive,” says Luke. “You can trust the team we have in place, and they’re great guys to be around. Just like the Dickey Brothers and Decker’s did way back when, it’s our mission to keep your buggy on the road!”
Stop by the historic location at 201 North Harrison Street, Sherwood, or call 419-899-4040 to schedule an appointment Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 pm. Check out Kuhn Brothers Service Center on Facebook or visit kuhnbrothers.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.