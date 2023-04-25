Urban environments beckon millions of people. In addition to being home to various industries, city centers tend to feature museums, shopping, sight-seeing, and much more.
Although public transportation might be the simplest way to get into and around a city, some metropolitan areas feature inadequate public transit systems, leaving visitors with no choice but to drive.
Driving in metropolitan areas is unlike driving in suburban or rural locations. City driving presents a unique set of challenges. These tips can help drivers unaccustomed to being behind the wheel in urban environments.
Expect slower speeds
Driving on city streets is unlike driving on open highways or suburban roads. A greater number of vehicles leads to more cramped, slow-moving roads. Furthermore, there likely will be more traffic signals, which will do their part to slow down traffic even further.
Watch for pedestrians
Pedestrians typically have the right of way. Urban areas have an abundance of walkers, cyclists and others crossing intersections and sharing the road. It’s important to be mindful of your surroundings because one never knows when a pedestrian might dart out.
Avoid rush hour
If possible, avoid driving in cities during rush hours, which occur twice per day. Lunchtime also can be busy. According to DrivingTests.org, rush hour peaks between 7 and 9 a.m. and 4 and 6 p.m. Drivers who venture into the city during these times likely will be met with gridlock and even slower travel.
Know where you’re going
Utilize GPS systems and check maps and addresses before departing to have a good idea of the destination. Cities have many streets and one wrong turn can get you stuck in more traffic. Some cities employ one-way streets, so watch where you’re going. Pay attention to signs as well, as they may indicate no left turns at certain hours.
