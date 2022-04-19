It’s best to be prepared for these conditions by creating an emergency kit in case you get stuck in traffic during an evacuation — or if simple bad luck finds you stranded. Here’s a quick rundown on what you’ll need.
FIRST AID KIT
First aid might be needed whether you’re stuck because of a spring weather event or simply suffering a vehicle breakdown. An unexpected injury then becomes life-threatening. A fully stocked first-aid kit includes sterile dressings to help stop any bleeding, antibiotic towelettes for disinfections, sterile gloves, antibiotic and burn ointments, solution to flush your eyes, bandages in a variety of sizes, a thermometer, a medicine dropper and key non-prescription drugs like aspirin or antacids. For those who take regular medication, include several doses. (You’ll have to remember to periodically switch them out, to accommodate for expiration dates.)
WEATHER SURVIVAL ITEMS
Depending on when the car becomes stranded, you may be battling heat, rain or cold. When it comes to springtime, all three issues could arise over the course of the day and night. Keep a blanket and sleeping bag on hand, a source of heat and light like a candle, extra winter or summer clothing, toilet tissue, rope, a flashlight and radio to follow traffic reports and emergency advisories. Pack a rain poncho and an umbrella. Don’t forget some sort of insect repellent.
FOOD AND WATER
If an inconvenience turns into a longer-than-expected period inside the vehicle, you’ll need food and water. Keep several days’ worth of non-perishable items, focusing on foods that don’t require refrigeration or heating like protein bars, peanut butter, crackers, nuts and granola. Don’t forget a can opener, paper plates, cups and utensils. Store enough water for every person and pet in the car.
CHARGING AND FILLING UP
Keep your cellphone fully charged, since it’s your lifeline for help. Likewise, don’t drive around with little or no gasoline. If possible, keep your car fully fueled during the spring months when weather can be so unpredictable. Keep family phone numbers saved on your phone, as well as other emergency contacts like a towing company and your insurance provider.
