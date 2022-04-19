Addressing headlight glare

Headlight glare becomes dangerous when visibility is impaired to a point where the risk of accidents is heightened. Glare is a growing problem for many modern drivers due to the increased use of light emitting diodes in headlights.
Driving at night is challenging because pedestrians, cars and other obstacles are difficult to see once the sun sets. However, a study from the U.S. Department of Transportation found that 88 percent of drivers noticed LED and HID headlight glare, with more than 30 percent saying the glare is “disturbing.” While LED lights may not actually be brighter, their “cool” spectrum make them appear so. Studies have found that blue and white light tends to hit people’ s eyes harder, especially at night.
In addition, human eyes do not adjust to changes in lighting very quickly, according to Pierre Paul Driving School in New York. The older a person gets, the longer his or her eyes will take to adjust to changes in lighting. In fact, it can take up to seven seconds to recover from the blinding glare of headlights. That’s enough blindness to swerve off the road or potentially hit something.
While glare can be problematic, drivers can take certain steps to make it safer to drive at night.
• Clean the windshield. Dirt and grime found on the windshield can refract light and make glare worse. Therefore, clean all windows and mirrors thoroughly, inside and out.
• Repair scratches and cracks. Glare can be exacerbated by any imperfections in the windshield. Repair cracks or scratches promptly.
• Get a vision and health check. Changes to vision can impact how glare affects certain individuals. Vitamin A deficiency can cause night blindness, also known as nyctalopia. Eye shape changes, including a condition called keratoconus, can affect vision. Cataracts and diabetes also impair vision. Visit with a primary care physician as well as an eye doctor to diagnose conditions that can make night vision worse.
• Change your line of sight. Do not look directly into oncoming headlights. Rather, look slightly down and to the right side of the road so that you’re not focusing on the beams.
• Get glare-resistant coatings on eyeglasses. Speak with an optician about eyeglasses with anti-glare coating. This will significantly reduce the amount of glare. VisionCenters.com says standard plastic lenses reflect around 8 percent of the light that reaches glasses, while high-index lenses reflect up to 12 percent of available light. Anti-glare coating allows 99.5 percent of available light to reach the eyes, essentially eliminating glare. Those who don’t wear eyeglasses can purchase specific anti-glare glasses to wear in high-glare conditions, such as when looking at computer and phone screens.
• Flip the rearview mirror to “night” mode. This will make it appear as though lights coming from behind are dimmer.
These are some of the steps to take when glare becomes problematic while driving at night. Taking breaks also can help eyes recover.
