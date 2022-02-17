The average cost of a wedding today is enough to make a sizable down payment on a home. According to The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in the United States cost $33,900 in 2019, though the price tag can vary widely from state to state. Canadians spend similarly, with Canadian Buzz stating a modest wedding will cost between $25,500 and $30,000 CAD, but more likely around $42,400 CAD.
Though love may not cost a thing, weddings certainly do. One of the best ways to maximize wedding budgets and ensure that all that money is well spent is to enlist the services of a wedding planner. Wedding planners wear many hats, which underscores how valuable they can be.
Sounding board
An experienced wedding planner can help couples keep their worries at bay. Countless decisions must be made when planning a wedding, and some couples may feel as if they need to micromanage their nuptials. A wedding planner can take tasks off of couples’ plates and serve as a sounding board as couples try to make the best decisions.
Financial guru
A wedding planner may help couples score insider deals and will know when a vendor’s price is on target or inflated. That savvy saves couples money in the long run. Wedding planners also can advise on ways to save money and allocate funds so couples’ biggest priorities get the financial attention they deserve.
Problem solver
Wedding planners step in to save the day when hiccups threaten to derail plans. A planner will know what to do should a gown become torn or if a vendor fails to respond to calls on the day of the wedding. Removing some stressors allows couples to relax and more fully immerse themselves in their weddings.
Idea generator
Pulling together ideas from every corner requires a creative eye. Couples can rely on a professional wedding planner to help with brainstorming and putting different elements together. He or she likely has seen a vast array of celebrations and can make suggestions based on what’s worked before.
Time saver
Wedding planners already have a bevy of industry contacts and can pull together wedding details in much less turnaround time than couples with no wedding planning experience.
Wedding planners are invaluable resources who wear multiple hats as they help couples plan the wedding of their dreams.
