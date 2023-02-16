Savings strategies for weddings
The question was popped; the engagement ring presented. What’s the next step on the road to the wedding? Saving should definitely be on couples’ minds. A wedding is likely the most costly party couples will ever throw. According to The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in 2019 was $33,900. There are many different costs associated with weddings. Some are predictable, while others are unexpected. Investopedia says the vast majority of couples budget too little for their weddings and also end up spending more than they had planned. Various strategies can make it easier to save for a wedding and avoid a post-wedding financial hangover.

