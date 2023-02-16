A guide to wedding day floral arrangements

Various elements come together to complete a wedding day visual. Floral arrangements are one such component that can create a special and awe-inspiring ambiance.
Flowers appeal to at least three of the senses. Their delicate aroma can help a venue smell fresh and inviting. And it’s hard to deny the visual appeal of a stunning floral arrangement. There are colors, sizes, textures, and much more that can cater to any theme. In addition, flowers can add a tactile element, even if guests do not going around touching the blooms.
Flowers convey so much during weddings that it’s important to make finding a florist a priority, according to the wedding resource The Knot. The following is a guide to understanding floral arrangements that may be included in a wedding.
Bouquets, corsages and boutonnieres
The wedding party, bride, groom, and parents of the couple are set apart from others at the wedding ceremony by the special flowers on their attire and in their hands, among other indicators. Boutonnieres are a single bud pinned to the left side of a gentleman’s jacket. Corsages can be attached to a dress, but are now often worn on the wrist. Bouquets are held in hand. They can be a few flowers gathered together, or more extensive displays. Bouquets may feature bare stems, or stems may be bound and hidden beneath ribbon and fabric.
Some couples also have a small tossing bouquet to use later in the day. Flower petals for a flower girl to drop down the aisle also may be part of the floral plan.
Ceremony flowers
Guests often are first introduced to floral arrangements at the wedding ceremony. Potted or vase-encased flowers may bookend the couple at the altar. Seats or pews may be adorned with flower sprays to draw attention to the aisle, known as aisle markers. These are subtle choices that enhance the ceremony space.
Reception components
Flowers may truly shine during the reception. They’re one of the most important components when decorating the space. Flowers serve as centerpieces, so the guest list and the number of tables will dictate how many centerpieces are required. These centerpieces can be elaborate or simply a few loose flowers in vases. Florists can customize the look depending on couples’ budgets. Some additional reception flowers can include installations on arches or on anything hanging like a floral backdrop for photo opportunities.
Tips and tricks
Couples should create a list of everywhere they would like to use flowers and present it, along with magazine clippings or planning boards, to show florists what they have in mind when shopping services, according to Hummingbird Wedding Advice. A 2021 survey from The Knot reported that the average cost for wedding flowers was $2,300. It’s important to set a strict budget so florists can present ideas that are in line with what couples can spend. Many expensive looks can be replicated with in-season flowers or less costly alternatives.
Flowers are an important part of the wedding day and should be incorporated into couples’ budgets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.