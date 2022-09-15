PAULDING —The Paulding County Fairgrounds here will be the venue for another Flat Rock Creek Festival this weekend.
A variety of activities are planned to celebrate old-time engines and vintage farm equipment with seasonal favorites such as apple cider, kettle corn and corn-on-the-cob part of the festivities as well. Other features will include lots of crafts and flea market stands along with antique tools, holiday handicrafts, food and ice cream.
Additionally, antique tractor and horse pulls will be featured as well as music from bluegrass to country and class rock.
An antique and classic truck show also will be held Sunday across the street from the fairgrounds at the John Paulding Historical Museum.
For more information about the festival call 419-796-7269.
Friday
7 a.m. Paulding County Firefighters Association pancake and sausage breakfast
10 a.m. Opening ceremony
noon “Spittin’ Image” — west stage
1 p.m. “Manz Strings” — east stage
2 p.m. “Spittin’ Image — west stage
3 p.m. “Awesome Darlings” — east stage
4:30 p.m. “Rapid Fire” — west stage
6 p.m. “Standing Room Only”
7 p.m. Daryl Wayne Dasher
Saturday
10 a.m. Antique tractor pull
11 a.m. “Graber Family” — east stage
noon “Awesome Darlings” - west stage
1 p.m. “Manz Strings” — east stage
1 p.m. Powder Puff division
1:30 p.m. Kids tractor pull
2 p.m. “Crossing Jordan” — west stage
3 p.m. “Poor Bottom Grass” church service — east stage
4:30 p.m. “Living Water” — west stage
7 p.m. Amos Raber Family
Sunday
9 a.m. Truck show at historical society
10:30 a.m. Church service — west stage
11:30 a.m. “Awesome Darlings” — west stage
noon Horse pull at grandstand
noon “Crossing Jordan” — east stage
1 p.m. “Spittin’ Image” — west stage
2 p.m. “New Outlook” — east stage
3 p.m. “Spittin’ Image” — west stage
