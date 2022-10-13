4 basic vehicle maintenance jobs many DIY novices can perform at home

The cost of owning a vehicle has risen dramatically in recent years. Though prices at the gas pump have done much to stretch drivers’ budgets, supply shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic hit motorists’ bottom lines even before the average gallon of gas reached unimaginable levels in mid-2022. Though it’s certainly not an inexpensive time to own a vehicle, drivers can take solace knowing that these four basic vehicle maintenance tasks can be performed at home and save them money.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments