WILMINGTON — A small ruminant production workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Wilmington College Academic Farm in Wilmington.
Topics to be discussed include: heard management, facilities and handling, nutrition and health, forages and marketing and carcass quality and fabrication. Registration for the event will be at 8:30 a.m. with the program at 9 a.m.
The cost of the workshop is $15. Individuals are asked to register and send the fee to the Clinton County OSU Extension Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington 45177.
Small ruminant production continues to grow across the nation as the market for this industry remains strong. Small ruminants, including sheep and goats, are two livestock species that are most easily adapted to any type of production system. The event is sponsored by the OSU Sheep Team, The Ohio State University Extension, Wilmington College, and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program.
For more information, contact Tony Nye at nye.1@osu.edu or call 937-382-0901.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.