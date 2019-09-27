WILMINGTON — A small ruminant production workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Wilmington College Academic Farm in Wilmington.

Topics to be discussed include: heard management, facilities and handling, nutrition and health, forages and marketing and carcass quality and fabrication. Registration for the event will be at 8:30 a.m. with the program at 9 a.m.

The cost of the workshop is $15. Individuals are asked to register and send the fee to the Clinton County OSU Extension Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington 45177.

Small ruminant production continues to grow across the nation as the market for this industry remains strong. Small ruminants, including sheep and goats, are two livestock species that are most easily adapted to any type of production system. The event is sponsored by the OSU Sheep Team, The Ohio State University Extension, Wilmington College, and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program.

For more information, contact Tony Nye at nye.1@osu.edu or call 937-382-0901.

