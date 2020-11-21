PAULDING — Shop the Square is back this holiday season in downtown Paulding. The Paulding Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season by shopping the square and buying local from other small businesses. Shop the Square will be held on two dates this year, including Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and on Dec. 5 from 3–7 p.m.
The Merry and Bright annual tree lighting in the Herb Monroe Park will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, so shoppers may stop and see the tree lighting.
Many local vendors will occupy vacant buildings in downtown Paulding. Each shopper can visit the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry St. to warm up and pick up a gift bag provided by the Paulding County Area Foundation, Paulding County Economic Development, and United Way of Paulding County. There, you can also pick up your shopper booklet that includes a map of downtown with vendor locations and descriptions. The booklet will also include coupons and ads from local businesses. The first 25 people to stop and grab a bag on each day will also receive a Shop Small bag provided by American Express.
The Paulding Chamber of Commerce is committed to making Shop the Square as safe and fun as possible this year as we continue to battle COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required of all shoppers and vendors. Each building will allow more space in between vendors and allow ample space between shoppers as well. The Chamber encourages everyone to shop local more than ever this holiday season as many businesses have been hurt by the pandemic.
