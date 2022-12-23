Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I want a ps5 this year. I also want 100,000 V-Bucks. I need underarmour shos. How tall are your reindear?
Your friend,
Konnars
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas this year I would like Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury. I also would like for Christmas Super Mario Odyssy. I need more Michagan clothes. How old are you?
Your friend,
Jaxson Davis
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year I would like a toy tea maker. I would also like a travel pano. I need a new dresser. How old are you?
Your friend,
Makenzie
****
Dear Santa,
I been a nice girl this year. I would like some LOL dolls for Christmas. I also am wondering if I could get OMG doll. I am wondering what is your favorite color!
Your friend,
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. I would like a puppy. I would also like makeup. I need ballerina shoes. I also wonder how old are you?
Your friend,
Elise
****
Dear Santa,
I have ben nice this year. This Crismas I want 1300 V bucks for Crismas this year. also I want a Supreme whtch. This year I need a paer of shoes. What is your favorite cookie Santa?
Your friend,
Liam
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good gril this year. I would like a two 13,500 V-Bucks cards. I would also like some Robrox. I also need some socks. Santa I would wunt to know how old is the reindeer?
Your friend,
Alivia
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I want $80 V-Bucks gift card please. I also want a popsicle holder I need bottled water. Who is your favorite reindeer?
Your friend,
Asher
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. I want books to read. I also want Disney legos. I also need a math book. I have a question. What do you like to eat?
Your friend,
Annabelle
****
Dear Santa,
I have ben nice this year. I want a VR headset. I also want a PC. I need chapstick for my dry lips. What is your favorite thing to do at the North pole?
Your friend,
Owen
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I want 5000 V-Bucks this year for Christmas. I also want POkeoman 5 word and shield. I need gloves this year for Christmas. How old are you?
Your friend,
Owen
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy this year. I would like a huver board. I would also like a red panda squishmelo. I need chapstick for my dry lips. I would like to know whats your favrit animal?
Your friend,
Sawyer
****
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like legos. I also want a big stuffed animal. Can I please have books because I need them to read. I have a question how old are you?
Your friend,
Aiden
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. This year I would like a drone. I would also like a camred. I need hoodies so I can stay warm. I would also like to know how meny years have you been living for?
Your friend,
Brynn
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a very nice boy this year. I would also like a ps5 this year. I would also like a drone this year. I need hangers for Christmas because my sisters always use them all. How many years have you been working?
Your friend,
Parker
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy I have been nice. I want a Marvin Harrson Jr jersey. I want football cards. I really need shoes. I was wondering how much magic you have.
Love,
Anthony
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I cleaned my room. I really want a Pokémon game for the PS4 I also want a teal nintendo switch. But I really need a pare of thick winter gloves. I was wondering how old are you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Alexia
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy because I help my baby brother. I also really want football cards. Also I really want a Michagan football. Also can I have a Blake Carum Jersey. I need more clothes. I was wondering how old is pumpkin.
Love,
Maxton
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl because I asked my mom to help. I want cooking mama pushing clows. But I need soft jeans. I was wondering how do you get around the world? I hope you have a good night.
Love,
Clara
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have been kind I really want presents and a babyado. I really need coats. I was wondering if you have Roufdolph. I hope you eat my cookies.
Love,
Isabella
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year, because I work. I really want a PS5 and a skateboard. But I really need socks. I was wondering are you really Santa? I hope you have a good day.
Love,
Zane
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I washed dishes this year. I really want lots of care bear cubs. I really want wish bear. But I really need gnome ear muffs. I was wondering how many presents do you deliver?
Love,
Madalynn
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped my mom and had fun. I really want squishmellos for Cristmas. But I really need a pair of soccer shoes. I was wondering do you like the cold? I hope you do.
Love,
Brooklyn
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I am a good listener. I really want Cirby Fighters two. I also want a paint set. But I need new headphones. I was wondering if you like video games? I hope you have a good Christmas.
From,
Theo
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I did the chores. I really want a nerf gun but I really need is a pair of gloves. And whos your favorite elf?
From,
JJ
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Why because I help turn on cocomelon for my baby sister. I really want an X-box and a game for my X-box called Madden 23. But I really need snow boots. I was wondering how long is your beard. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Landon
****
Dear Santa,
I have been good boy this year. I watch my little sister because my mom is pregnant. I need more clothes. I was wondering how you fly. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Aiden
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I listnd to my perents. The two things I want is a Phone and a lot of LOLs. Some things I need is new snow shoes I was wondering if my elf actually had a baby.
Love,
Norah
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. I hope I have been on your nice list this year. Can I have some pets rule? I would love to get a snowglobe. I need an alarm clock because my old one don’t work anymore. How many elves do you have?
Your friend,
Palin
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy this year. Can I have a drawing set? I would absolely love a puppy. I need a new comrter my other one broke. How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve?
Your friend,
Corbin
****
Dear Santa,
I hope I have been on this year. Can I have a locket necklace? I would love to get a locket bracelet. I need a new pair of headphones because I can not hear in them. How old are your reindeer?
Your friend,
Annabelle
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a vary nice girl this year. I hope I have been on your nice list this year. Can I have a robux gift card? I would love to get squishvill toy. I need new clothes beacuse I don’t have a lot of pants. How many cookies does Mrs. Claus make you?
Your friend,
Parker
****
Dear Santa,
I hope I have been good this year. Can I please have a veer set. I would love a IPad to. I need new socks because I have holes in them. What have you been doing at the Noth Pole santa?
Your friend,
Abbott
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. I hope I have been on your nice list this year. Can I have an new alligator? I would love to get bunny. I need a new clock to get up in time. How old is Rudolph?
Your friend,
Layla
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy this year. Can I have a Minecraft video game please. Also, I would like Luigi Mansion 2 vido game. I need a new hat because my other hat’s are getting to small. How many elves do you have?
Your friend,
Ezekiel
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl this year. Can I have a hooverboard? I would love to get a paint set. I need a new clock because my mom and dad won’t wake up sum time’s. How old are the reindeer?
Sincerely,
Mackenzie
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice boy this year. Can I have a I Phone. I would love to get a pow patrol chase. I need headphones for Christmas. How old are you Santa?
Your friend,
Austin
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I hope I have been on the nice list this year. Can I have a cooling blanket. I would love to get a bff chane. I need new books because my other books are so old. How many elfes do you have?
Your friend,
Livy
****
Dear Santa,
I have been a nice girl. Can I have a Diary of a pug book? I would love to get a LOL doll. I need a new alarm clock because my other one broke. How many elves do you have?
Your friend,
Katelynne
****
Dear Santa,
Hello! This year I would like a big baby doll set because it’s boring playing with the same ones and squishmellows because thir cute one more thing I would want is pokemon a thing floyd will want is dog toys.
Love,
Maddison
****
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the presents last year. This year I would like a poscapaint markers. I would also like an evolving skys boosterbox. One more thing I would like a PS5 pls.
Love,
Soren
****
Dear Santa,
Hello! I hope you and all the raindeer are healthy and ready for Christmas Eve! I might have been a little naughty but Santa you know I have a good heart. This year I would like squishmallows I would also like spirit toys. One more thing I would like is a puppy. Could you also give my mom a merry cristmas mug?
From,
Rylee
****
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas and I want a Nerf Gun Blits. I want a puppy golden doodol. I want a protegy membership. I want Legos for Christmas. I’ve been good this year.
Your friend,
Max
****
Dear Santa,
I want 10 nerf guns. I need 5 squishmellow. I want a dog this is one thing I want to give you a big hug. How is it at the North pole. I want v bucks Chistmas. I’ve been good because i’ve been helping this year.
Your friend,
Owen
****
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch. Can I have 1000000000000000000 dollars? I’ve been good because I help pick up toys at home. How do you get dowe all the chimneys in one night. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Your friend,
Rowen
Dear Santa,
Wat I want for Cristmas is some Pokemon cards and some squishmallows and I have a question how do you deliver all thoes presents in one night? And I want a stitch suftanimal. I’v been good all year because I help clean.
Your friend,
Prezlyn
****
Dear Santa,
I would like pokemon. Scarlet and Violet on my switch. Can I have robux 300 for roblox and mineco ins 30,000 and a app that you can make your own molos on minecraft then minecoins please.
Your friend,
Blake
****
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an Ipad. How do you fly around the world? I want curry tens. How old are your elves? What would you do if your slay brokedown? How do your raindeer fly? I want an xbox. Do you like to fly your slay. How do you hook your raindeer together?
Your friend,
Braxton
****
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite holiday? I want art and crafts. Do your elfs help you delever presetents. I also want to know how many elfs do you have? How many reindeers do you have? What is your favorite color red or green?
Your friend,
Avery
****
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a stitch sweater and stitch pajamas and stitch blankets and pillow. Santa I want all squawshmellows and slime kits. Why do you have a big beard? How much reindeer do you have and what are their names? Do you have 8 reindeer? Did you go to school? Why do you wear red? How much money do you have and will you please give me art supplies please?
Your friend,
Natalie
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I hope I have ben good. And I wood like a vacporeon stuffy and jolteon and onbreon. Some paper and a garidose stuffy. And can I have your hat please. And pokemon cards and a 100 dollards. The old minecraft game.
Your friend,
Charlotte
****
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Swich and pokemon Scarlet and Violet. I hope the elfs are not being noghty. So I allso want a orbes. Squishball and a pb and j squishy.
Your friend,
Ava
****
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch football game and Nintendo Switch fishing game. How do your reindeer fly. Did you go to school? I’ve been good because I pick up trast.
Your friend,
Vauhn
****
Dear Santa,
How does it look like in the North Pole. I want a new nintendo switch game. I would like to spend time with my brothers and sisters. I want all of the nerf guns. Am I on the nice list. Santa is my favorite person ever. How do you deliver all those presant. I want every Pokemon Stucy. Wants your rainderrs name.
Your friend,
Jackson
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like Art Supplies because I don’t have a lot of Art Supplies. I also want popits because I like to play with them. Finally, I would like to get pokemon because I like to play a game with them. I hope I get these things and have a happy christmas.
Your friend,
Jax
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a popit because I only have one popit at home. I also want a V-Bucks gift card. Finally, I would like to get some xbox gift cards. I hope I get these things and have a happy Christmas!
Your friend,
Kade
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you doing. Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a teacher kit. because i like my teacher. I also want a art kit. because I like art. Finally, I would like to get a Christmas book. I appreciate you Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Kami
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Rudolph? Here are the thing I would like for Christmas. I would like art supplies because I like art. I also want a tablet because I can play in it. Finally I would like to get a fone because I can col my mom. Have a merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Xiomara
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! Are you ready for Christmas! Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a forwealer because there really fun to ride in the snow. I also want a pet frog because I like frogs. Finaly I would like to get a box because I like to make forts out of them. I hope the elves are doing well and for a merry christmas.
Your friend,
Cadan
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a hairstyle kit because I want to be it win I grow up. I also want a pet bunny because these are so cute. Finally, I would like to get pjs because I need them. Thank you for your gifts have a merry christmas.
Your friend,
Faylynn
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! Are you ready for Christmas? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a nintendo switch. And I also want money because I have zero money in my acout. I also want a toy car because I am trying to finish my collection. I hope I get these things.
Your friend,
Jack
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Rudolph? Here are the things I would like for Chrisms I would like a bluey playset because I like the show. I also went a peppa pig playset because I like the Christmas show. Finally, I would like to get five Christmas books because I like to read. Merry Christmas to all.
Your friend,
McCartney
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the raindeers doing? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like pokemon violet because it is a new game. I also want pokemon scarlet because it is also a new game! Finally, I would like to get pokemon cards because I like to battel with them. Thank you for your gifts. Have a Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Jace
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the thing I would like for Christmas. I would like art supplies because I love art. I also want hair stily kit because I love doing hair. Finally, I would like to get a Christmas tree because I love trees. I hope I get these things. Have a merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Peyton
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a watch because my old one broke. I also want nintendowe because my ant has one. Finally, I would like to get a blaket because my dog rips them. I appreciate you.
Your friend,
Laince
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a RC plane because they look fun. I also want heles because they look cool. Finally, I would like to get rare pokemon because they cost a lot. I hope the elf are doing good Have a merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Casen
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! Are you ready for Christmas? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a romote control boat that drives on water because in the summer I am going drive it in the water. I also want a romote control car because I want to drive it. Finally, I would like to get a romote control air plane that flies because I like to fly stuff. Thank you for your gifts. Have a merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Carson
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How’s the north pole? Here are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a lightsaher because there fun to play with. I also want the new FIFA because i like Soccer. Finally, I would like to get Cristen McCalfery Jersey because I like football. Thank you! Have a Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Garrett
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! Are you ready for Christmas. Here are the thing I would like for Christmas. I would like a book because I love books. I also want a Art kit because I love art. Finally, I would like to get a bunny because they are cute. Thank you! Have a merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Jocelyn
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I want for Christmas. I would like a walkie talkie because they look really fun. I also want art supples because I love art. Finally, I would like to get a computer because I love typing. I really hope I get a walkie talkie. Have a merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Josi
****
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas! Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like a skatboard because mine broke. I also want a pokymon cards because I like collecting them. Finally, I would like to get a computer. Thank you for your gifts have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Jordan
****
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Here are the things I would like for Christmas. I would like toys because they’re fun. I also want an not ebooks because I will make more stories. Finally I would like to get goat simulator because I want it on my ps4 . I hope I get these things. Have a Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Braxton
****
