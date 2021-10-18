Robert Witte

Napoleon — Surrounded by his loving wife of 54 years and seven children Robert L Witte, age 76, of Napoleon, passed away at Hospice of Defiance on October 17, 2021.
Robert was born on May 23, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio, to Leonhard and Edna (Tietje) Witte. Robert was baptized on June 17, 1945, at Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler, Ohio. Bob attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and School where was confirmed on May 17, 1959. After graduating from Napoleon High School in 1963, Bob attended The Ohio State University for two years. He returned home to Napoleon, Ohio, which led to his careers at Campbell's Soup and 37-plus years at Automatic Feed. Throughout his employment at Automatic Feed, Bob was a mechanical engineer in the design and drafting departments and was instrumental in implementing initial CAD/CAM systems.
Bob won the heart of LaDonna Bockelman, and they were married on June 10, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They were blessed with seven children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Faith and family were always a big priority in Bob's life. Bob was actively involved at St. Luke Lutheran Church where he served in various roles including treasurer, deacon, anniversary committee, school board, leading and participating in bible studies, working alongside trustees on building projects and teaching Sunday school for 25-plus years. Bob received the Ohio District Sunday School Teacher of the Year award in 1997. Additionally, Bob held several offices in the Lutheran Laymen's League and was an ambassador for Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Bob enjoyed family vacations to Sage Lake, fishing with loved ones, working on family projects around the farm and watching grandchildren's sporting events. Bob loved spending time at family gatherings which often included barbecuing chicken. One of the founding members of the Bavarian Haus in Deshler, he enjoyed building the club with his uncle Arnold Tietje and working at polka dances.
Throughout his life and during their battle with cancer, Bob and LaDonna approached everyday by reflecting on words from Psalm 118:24 "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!" Even through suffering, Bob found comfort in God's grace. Bob desired all to experience the same grace, comfort and love which only comes through Christ. Visits with loved ones ended with the words "Ich liebe dich" which translated to English means "I love you" followed by a large hug saying "1-2-3 squeeze to pieces".
Bob is survived by his loving wife, LaDonna and children: Tim (Lisa) Witte, Rhonda (Kevin) Ripke, Teresa (Scott) Sickmiller, Douglas Witte, Matthew Witte, Catherine (Brian) Elling and Christine (Nathan) Espinoza. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Samuel Witte, Meaghan, Andrew & Macee Ripke, Melissa (Brandon) Smail, Brandon, Hannah, Erica, & Olivia Sickmiller, Jacob & Jarrett Witte, Ava, Jonah, & Eliza Elling, Owen, Emma, & Cali Espinoza, his great-grandchildren: Elias Quinones, Charlotte Smail, and siblings, Noreen (George) Witte-Pugh, Evelyn (Noble) Rye, Kenneth (Ann) Witte, James (Anne) Witte and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by parents Leonhard and Edna Witte, father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Olga Bockelman, brother, Raymond Witte, and son-in-law, Scott Sickmiller.
Viewing will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church on State Route 108 in Wauseon, Ohio, on Friday, October 22 at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, St Luke Lutheran Church, St Paul Lutheran School or donor's choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.