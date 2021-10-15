Sherwood — Richard A. Smith Sr., age 79, of Sherwood, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on November 10, 1941, to Robert and Mary (Matthews) Smith in Detroit, Michigan. On August 25, 1976, he married Carolyn Smith, who preceded him in death on December 6, 2020. Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Richard worked as a millwright at General Motors in Defiance for over 42 years until his retirement. He was a life member of VFW Post 3360. He enjoyed Detroit Tigers baseball, fishing, caring for his dogs, drawing, movies and collecting DVDs. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard will be sadly missed by his sons, Richard A. Smith Jr. of Sherwood, Ohio, and Michael (Becky) Smith of Defiance, his daughters, Wanda Hicks of Charloe, Ohio, and Brenda (Curt) Stephens of Florida. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and his siblings, James (Elaine) Smith, Dee Watson and Anthony Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, his brother, Robert Smith, and sisters, Susan Brown and Trudy Smith.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
