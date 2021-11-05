• Police Reports

Wauseon Police

Friday, 4:39 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Robert French, 44, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by William Short, 74, Pettisville, causing light damage to both vehicles. French was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 6:43 p.m., at 220 McKinley St., a vehicle driven by Idalia Jarquin, 62, Wauseon, backed out of a private driven and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brook Conrad, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Jarquin was cited with improper backing.

Monday, 9:10 a.m., at 128 Depot St., a vehicle driven by Billy Little, 43, Napoleon, backed from a parking lot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Robert Derby, 68, Lyons, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.

