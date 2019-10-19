Dollar Tree suspect

The Defiance Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in the Dollar Tree break-in that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Oct. 11. Charges against the suspect are breaking and entering, safe cracking and possession of criminal tools.

The Dollar Tree is located at 08896 Ohio 66. On Saturday morning, an employee discovered the break-in and called police.

The suspect is believed to be working with an accomplice. An undisclosed amount of money was taken in the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Kevin Benbow of the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.

