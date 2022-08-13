The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m.
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider five variance requests from UPS, 820 Carpenter Road, for a project there.
The variances request relief from: required sidewalks in a nonresidential area, building facade requirements, dumpster and trash receptacle screening, pedestrian walkways that cross private drives and required screening.
Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance approving replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances, a resolution allowing approval of a TREX liquor license for Familiar Guerrero, LLC and an ordinance amending threshold amounts related to competitive bidding and purchasing.
Set for a second reading is an ordinance authorizing ODOT to perform necessary work in the city while a resolution allowing the city manager to apply for state infrastructure funds and an ordinance increasing the pay of part-time firefighters are scheduled for third readings.
