Fulton and Williams counties recently each received small grants from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for hazardous materials training.
The Williams County Local Emergency Planning Committee received $9,500 while Fulton County’s EMA office received $1,900.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners approved several resolutions during a light agenda Thursday.
Commissioners approved 2022 county budget adjustments, application for Ohio Public Works Commission and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds, and the county’s hazardous materials plan. The latter is required “to identify the chemical emergency response and preparedness abilities” within he county.
Board meeting---
The Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education has rescheduled its August meeting for 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the high school library.
Defiance County:
Library meeting---
The Defiance Public Library board’s finance committee will meet at noon Friday at 320 Fort St. to view July’s financial report. The meeting is open to the public.
Event canceled---
The Xtreme Cheer competition set for Aug. 24 at the Defiance County Fair has been canceled because of low entries. Fair organizers are working to bring another event in its place at the grandstands for that day.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education has scheduled a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room.
