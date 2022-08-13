PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office.
Indicted were:
• David Bidlack, 31, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Robert Dewitt, 57, Fort Wayne, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Raheem Murray, 29, Indianapolis, for possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana, each a third-degree felony.
• Todd Baker, 39, Springfield, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Keith Cooper, 43, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dustin Miller, 34, Payne, for three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Mills, 31, Warren, Mich., for two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Harley Richards, 32, Paulding, for escape and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Adam Robinson, 36, Fort Wayne, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ronnie Smith, Grover Hill, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Thomas, 49, Paulding, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
• Felipe Velasquez, Felipe, 50, Bryan, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
