Jessy May, 25, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for three days served in jail while her case was pending, obtain and maintain employment and make restitution of $68,504 to seven different victims. The charge, filed in a bill of information, alleged that between July 1-Nov. 1, 2020, she stole property or services from the victims. An indictment for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dustin Miller, 33, Paulding, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A disposition hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.