Spanish influenza reached Defiance County in the fall of 1918. School had started back into session Sept. 3 of that year. It was an odd year for Defiance as the city schools were in the midst of building the new Central School at Arabella and Clinton streets.
Students regularly attending the Central School location were doubled up with those at the Second Ward School on Holgate Avenue where we now enjoy Holgate Park. The Spanish influenza epidemic holds many parallels to today’s COVID-19.
The name “Spanish flu” was the result of a media blackout. The U.S., and most of Europe were fully engaged in fighting WWI. As such, much of the European news was under extreme censorship. The only country in Europe not officially participating in WWI was Spain, which remained neutral, and had no restrictions on the press and their reporting.
The first reports of widespread illness were coming out of Madrid in May 1918. The Spanish King Alphonso XIII came down with a bad case of the influenza just a week after the news first broke. With all the Spanish reporting, it seemed that Spain was ground zero, when in fact, the disease was ravaging all of Europe. The global massing and movement of troops gave the virus a perfect method of transmission and spread.
Research after the fact suggests that the virus may have actually originated in the U.S. as early as March of 1918 at a U.S. Army installation at Camp Funston in Kansas. A cook in the camp came down with a 104-degree fever. By the end of the month, 1,100 of the 54,000 troops stationed there had been hospitalized and 38 died of ensuing pneumonia.
The Camp Funston troops were soon mobilized to Europe where the mild strain of virus grew in strength and mutated into the violent influenza that ravaged Europe throughout the summer of 1918 before traveling back to the U.S. for a second, more deadly wave.
That second wave hit Defiance County in October 1918, and Defiance’s response is noteworthy. Bear in mind, Ohio had just experienced the worst natural disaster the state has ever known with the 1913 Flood. That flood was a wakeup call for the State and Defiance people took it seriously. Company G, of the Ohio National Guard was stationed at Camp Perry and instrumental in the 1913 Flood response. City leaders soon realized that they had no facility ready to house and feed the weary guardsman as they worked tirelessly through the flood crises. They also were short on emergency equipment and supplies such as cots, blankets, first aid gear and ammunition that were all needed immediately in an emergency. Then, in 1914 Ohio put that flood experience to work and built armories for its National Guard Units. Defiance City Council authorized the city’s donation of land near the site of the old jail on Clinton Street. The newly organized Chamber of Commerce secured a commitment from Governor Cox to build the National Guard Armory. When not in use, the local community used the building as a venue for local entertainment including a roller rink in 1917.
That same Ohio National Guard unit was mobilized to the U.S.-Mexico border in 1916 and then would see action in the deadly Meuse-Argonne during WWI. After the announcement of WWI deployment, the June 7, 1917 Crescent-News announced a meeting the next evening at the Citizen’s Opera House in hopes of organizing a local chapter of the Red Cross.
“Is Defiance to send her young men into Europe to fall under the bombardment of steel and gasses without providing her quota of men, women and funds to carry on the great work of relieving the suffering?” (Crescent-News, p. 1). By June 26, 1917 the Defiance Crescent-News front page headlines reported Red Cross subscriptions in an eight-day nationwide campaign were exceeding goals by millions of dollars.
On Oct. 10, 1918, the Board of Health ordered the closure of all schools, churches, theaters, movies, dance halls and places of entertainment. Defiance County had only seen one death. The newly formed local Red Cross set up a workroom at the Armory and organized a canteen service that would meet the troop trains as they came through Defiance providing hot meals, sleeping quarters if necessary and, sometimes, social entertainment.
The U.S. was still in the thick of the fight in Europe. War production had ramped factories up for constant production, many operating shifts around the clock. At the exact same time Defiance was battling Spanish influenza, Defiance’s Company G were battling for their lives and country in the Meuse Argonne Offensive, the deadliest campaign of American history, just 200 kilometers east of Paris. Defiance was not about to cut their war effort for an epidemic.
The Defiance Machine Works on Perry Street was so important to the war that the Navy had men permanently stationed in Defiance to guard the factory. Those men used the Red Cross canteen for meals and used the Armory for athletic entertainment such as basketball. By December, the ladies of the local Red Cross were sewing masks at the Armory. They distributed the masks free of charge at the local drug stores for all Defiance citizens.
The Red Cross ladies took over the kitchen at the newly formed Elks Club and kept hot meals constantly ready for both soldiers traveling through town and influenza victims. The Dec. 13, 1918 Crescent-News reported “a telephone call to 855, 804 or 898 (and) the food will be rushed to the home where needed, (p.3).” The Elks at that time was at the corner of Third and Jackson, near the current Eagles Aerie.
In all, 195,000 Americans died just in the month of October, 1918. Numbers have not been available for Defiance County. Death was marked by blistering fevers, nasal hemorrhaging and pneumonia, and the patients would literally drown as their lungs filled with fluid.
By December of 1918, the flu had calmed down in the U.S. and the end of World War I in November had certainly helped, although troops would still not return home until the spring of 1919. President Woodrow Wilson contracted the influenza virus when he went to Paris to sign the peace negotiations. Yet a third, and milder, wave swept across the U.S. again in the spring of 1919, but without nearly the loss of life that second wave had caused.
(Editor’s note: Trish Sanford-Speiser is president of the Defiance County Historical Society.)
