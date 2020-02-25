Mom always said to look both ways before crossing the street
It should be pretty obvious from the title that I want to discuss pedestrian safety. Now that the Purple Heart Bridge has been open again for several months we are still reminded by the effects of its closure in the habits that some have formed during the time it was closed and downtown Defiance had drastically decreased vehicular traffic.
This habit is jaywalking. While the bridge was closed downtown visitors took advantage of the miniscule amount of traffic and began to develop the false sense that jaywalking was safe. After all no cars, no danger of being struck.
It was routinely observed that patrons of our busy downtown establishments were taking the opportunity of parking on both sides of the street and crossing immediately from their vehicles to their desired destination. Some have not let go of this habit even though the traffic volume in the down town picked up almost immediately after the bridge was officially re-opened.
The Defiance city ordinance pertaining to jaywalking is as follows. To save time and space I have gone directly to subsection (c) that covers crosswalks (CROSSING ROADWAY OUTSIDE CROSSWALK; DIAGONAL CROSSINGS AT INTERSECTIONS):
“Between adjacent intersections at which traffic control signals are in operation, pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk.
To be honest, jaywalking does not top the list of our high priority crimes and we do not usually issue citations for jaywalking.
This does not lessen the dangers that a pedestrian puts on themselves by jaywalking, especially on high traffic multi lane roadways. Most of the time if we see someone jaywalking and we are able to talk to them we will warn them of the dangers of their actions. However, if a subject is struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway and they are found to be at fault, this ordinance will be the one used to issue the pedestrian a misdemeanor citation. The point of this ordinance is public safety.
In 2019 there were 10 vehicle/pedestrian crashes in the City of Defiance. Not all of these were serious, however some were. Not all of these happened on city roadways, or involved jaywalking.
Some of these crashes happened in parking lots, some in marked cross walks. How do we cut down on these crashes? It’s simple, practice safety.
When crossing public roadways please use the marked cross walks. When in private lots please look out for vehicles when walking from your parking spaces or crossing the parking lots. When exiting or returning to you vehicles that are parked along a public street please check your mirrors before opening your door and while exiting or entering your vehicle.
Please keep watch and make sure that your children do not dart into traffic. Make sure that small children enter and exit vehicles away from traffic. Your safety is paramount to all of us in the public safety sector. Remember what Mom said,” Always look both ways before crossing the street.”
(Todd Shafer is Defiance’s police chief.)
