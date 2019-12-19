Living in a temperate climate zone we experience the full gamut of weather changes from wet springs, hot summers, to cold and snowy winters. Well, like it or not winter is now upon us and we have already had a couple of snow covered days. With the snow comes icy and snow covered roadways.
Unlike Santa who can gleefully fly around delivering presents without a care, we must prepare for the poor driving conditions that come during the winter season. Icy and snow covered roads are something we take for granted.
We get so used to seeing the snow that we do not take the time to mentally prepare how we should adapt to the road conditions that come with it.
So, how does winter weather affect our driving?
The biggest and most dangerous effect is traction. The traction between the road surface and our vehicle tires is greatly diminished. Even a light dusting of snow can have adverse effects on how our vehicle responds while we are driving. Speed is the greatest factor in being able to safely operate our vehicles when there is diminished traction on the roadways as we travel. Slow down while traveling in any weather condition that adds an element to the roadway surface. This includes rain, sleet, and snow.
Far too often we forget that we need to take the time to plan ahead and add time to our travels after accounting for the weather conditions that are present or forecasted. Speed affects the ability to maintain control of your vehicle while traveling from one place to another. Law enforcement stays busy with motorists who do not drive with road conditions in mind and slide off the roadways due to excessive speed.
Excessive speed in poor conditions may not mean driving over the speed limit, it may be that the vehicles are traveling faster than what the road conditions at the time can safely permit. This is extremely evident when traveling on highways in winter weather.
We frequently see vehicles stuck off the side of roadways, or the tracks from vehicles that have exited the roadway and were able to return unassisted. Turning vehicles in poor road conditions should also be done at slower speeds than normal to allow for the maneuver to be completed safely. Stopping distance is the biggest factor affected by adverse road conditions. When rain or snow are on the roadways drivers need to take care to increase their stopping distance by two or three times dependent on speed of the vehicle and the road conditions at the time.
Far too often drivers forget this, and it is one of the main contributing factors to traffic crashes in winter weather. This winter when traveling please take the time to check weather forecasts and allow for increased time while traveling so that you can safely arrived at your intended destinations.
Make sure all windows are cleared of snow and ice, along with headlights, taillights and license plates.
Please have a safe and happy holiday season.
(Todd Shafer is Defiance’s police chief.)
