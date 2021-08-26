Defiance residents can be proud
I enjoyed George Newton’s article in the Aug. 21 newspaper concerning Riverside Cemetery.
I too appreciate all the good work they do at the cemetery. The new paving with the border looks real good. I also believe that the Kiser Road project looks very professional. I travel this road several times a week and I really enjoy the improvement. Defiance City Hall informed me that the credit goes to the workers, city engineering department and Rob Cereghin.
There was a Crescent-News editorial (“Parks looking good”) concerning our parks. I agree with Rob Cereghin’s statement that the community’s parks “look tremendous.” Another thing I noticed is that the park entrances are built the same. A very good job.
If I were visiting Defiance and I saw the areas I have just spoken about, I would be impressed.
Then we have the beautiful school buildings, athletic fields and basketball courts that we can be proud of. We are very fortunate to also have two outstanding hospitals. We also have a very large nice and active senior center located on Broadway Avenue.
I am thankful and appreciative of the wonderful city I live in.
Gary Grim
Defiance
Biden is turning and running
In 57 years of observing presidents, I thought I had seen everything — from the lies of Lyndon Johnson (American boys did fight in Asian wars) to the strong words of Ronald Reagan (Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall!).
From the Bushes with their victories and mistakes to Bill Clinton, beset by scandals, but obviously still loving his country.
Barack Obama worked to bring us back from financial disaster. Donald Trump loves his country so much it almost hurts to hear him declare it.
I thought I would never see a president who is a coward. But I have, and it is Joe Biden, who is running from the Taliban — the same Taliban who delight in raping women and burning people alive.
There are about 75,000 Taliban in Afghanistan and over one million people in the U.S. forces, so why is Biden leaving Afghanistan in less than a week? Americans will be stranded and Afghans will be betrayed and die.
Biden says it is too dangerous for American troops to stay and rescue fellow Americans. I’ll bet there isn’t a soldier who wouldn’t volunteer to stay and not have the shame of deserting Americans.
Joe Biden is not worried about American troops. He is worried about the worst debacle in American history ruining his presidency. I believe he figures if we are out of Afghanistan the chaos won’t be on the evening news and he can salvage his presidency.
But people will not forget. Our word around the world will never be trusted again. Even our allies tried and failed to persuade Biden to stay until their people are rescued.
Hopefully, the 212 female Afghan judges in hiding will be able to get out. Maybe private efforts can save Christian Afghans who the Taliban has promised to burn alive.
Thousands of Afghans will not escape, and the ensuing bloodshed should make Americans cringe in shame. For this is our shame as we have elected a coward.
There is no honor, no integrity for us, only a man who is hiding in the White House, surrounded by sycophants all drinking from the same cup of cowardice and betrayal.
Darlene Prince
rural Continental
The city and sidewalks
I just watched the Defiance City Council meeting tonight, and I cannot seem to understand why they think they can charge the property owners anything for the repairs to a public sidewalk, according to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1990 City of Sacramento, California, et al v. Barden et al, No. 02-815.
The Supreme Court of United States, as well as the U.S. state attorneys general, and Title 1 and Title 2 U.S. Code all state that any government that is equal to a council or has a governing council is classified as a political entity. And while sidewalks on private property are the property owners’ responsibility, public sidewalks and streets are, on the other hand, classified as services the political entity must provide for the citizens.
As such, every street is required to have a sidewalk or a walking path for handicapped individuals, even the housing projects the city let be built are still required under federal law to have the same thing. The city code/regulation cannot be enforced and the property owners cannot be charged as this violates federal law and no city ordinance can be in violation of federal law.
The city needs to stop some of these projects they have going on and fix these sidewalks as they agreed to do when they signed a legal and binding agreement with the ADA people from the DOJ five years past when Dave Williams was the city law director.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
