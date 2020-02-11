As the state representative representing the 81st House District, which includes the counties of Putnam, Henry, Williams and part of Fulton, I have had the opportunity to travel throughout the district listening to what the residents of the district are talking about.
The one issue that always came up in many discussions was the need for more skilled workers. Many of my fellow representatives, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Gov. Mike DeWine also heard that same message as they traveled the state. So we took that concern and ran with it, leading to the development of a public/private partnership program called the TechCred program.
We created TechCred in House Bill 166, solidified the program in House Bill 4 and most recently had House Bill 2 signed into law, which will fully establish all aspects of the TechCred program.
There are many technology-related jobs that are available right here in northwest Ohio, and the TechCred program makes it more affordable for businesses to properly train their employees.
The program reimburses businesses for training costs associated with microcredentials. The credentials awarded are technology-focused and range from construction technology to business technology to IOT, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing.
Credentials only take a year or less to complete and are awarded to individuals that receive a certificate upon completing a training course or series of courses, or a certification upon passing a standardized assessment that recognizes an individual’s knowledge, skill or competency in a particular specialty.
Ohio businesses are already starting to take full advantage of this beneficial program. In the first application round, the state approved applications from 234 employers, resulting in 1,576 credentials being awarded to workers. Recently, 219 additional credentials were added to the program in response to employer feedback. The list of TechCred credentials now stands at 379. New credentials include fields such as additive manufacturing and welding certification.
If any employer is interested in the program and would like more information, just contact Tori Atkinson the workforce and apprenticeship program manager at Northwest State Community College at 419-267-1219. If approved, the employer is reimbursed up to $2,000 per credential. Approved businesses must enroll employees into the program and then upload proof of all completed credentials. Then the business would receive the reimbursement for the credential.
The TechCred program helps Ohioans learn new skills and helps employers build a stronger workforce with the skills needed in a technology-infused economy. To learn more about the program and its many benefits to businesses across Ohio, you can also visit TechCred.Ohio.gov.
I am proud to be a part of this initiative that has prioritized investing in the workforce of our communities in northwest Ohio.
(Republican Jim Hoops of Napoleon represents Ohio’s 81st House District, representing Henry, Putnam and Williams counties as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County.)
