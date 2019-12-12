Adoption is a wonderful way for many people to start or grow their families. When prospective parents decide to adopt, they start down a path that will change their lives, and the life of a child, forever.
Today in Ohio, prospective parents navigating the private adoption process can face costs ranging from $10,000 to over $50,000. Unfortunately, these financial barriers often deter even the most compassionate prospective parents wishing to open their hearts and homes.
Recently, I partnered with Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, to introduce legislation to establish the Family Forward program. With Family Forward, which would be administered by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office, individuals or families seeking to adopt may be eligible for reduced interest loans that can be used for qualified adoption expenses up to $50,000. Qualified expenses include (but are not limited to) adoption agency expenses, court expenses and fees, expenses incurred on behalf of the birth mother, health and psychological examination fees, home studies, and travel expenses when necessary for prospective parents.
Once implemented, Family Forward will be administered through a link deposit model. Loan applicants would work with an eligible lending institution to apply for a loan through Family Forward.
Once the loan is approved, the Treasurer’s office deposits funds with the lending institution at a below market rate. The lending institution then passes the interest savings on to the borrowers via a reduced interest rate on their loan.
Family Forward’s reduced interest rate will mirror similar rates already made possible through our office’s other linked deposit programs, which have recently hovered between one and three percent. Not only will the lower interest rate result in real savings for families, Family Forward loans will help them meet and manage immediate adoption costs prior to receiving the federal and state tax credits.
Ultimately, Family Forward will help ensure that cost doesn’t stand in the way of the rewarding and fulfilling act of adoption. By chipping away at the financial barriers that often inhibit adoption, we can help families take shape and assist in welcoming children into loving forever homes.
(Republican Robert Sprague is Ohio’s elected treasurer, serving in his first four-year term.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.