As we begin another new year in the Ohio General Assembly, I felt it appropriate to reflect on all of the great progress we have made at the Statehouse over the last year. In that time, we kept our commitment to Ohio’s taxpayers by cutting taxes and red tape, all while making historic investments in Ohio’s future.
The Ohio Senate’s top priority for the 133rd General Assembly has been to cut burdensome regulations to make Ohio more competitive with the rest of the nation.
I was proud to sponsor Senate Bill 1, which would reduce administrative regulations by a third and require state agencies to eliminate two regulatory restrictions for every new one introduced. Last year, we were able to include the “two-for-one” rule in the state operating budget, and our state agencies now are held to a higher standard than ever before. However, we still have a lot of work to do, and I remain committed to passing the other provisions of Senate Bill 1 in 2020.
Another high policy priority has been reforming occupational licensure in the state of Ohio. Nearly a quarter of all professions in Ohio require a license, putting unnecessary barriers in the way of hard-working Ohioans.
Last year, a sweeping occupational licensure reform bill I sponsored was signed into law, and the Ohio Legislature is now conducting a thorough review of all of Ohio’s occupational licenses as a result. I am hopeful that this process will uncover substantive changes that can be made to remove unnecessary government hurdles and defend Ohioans’ right to earn a living.
In addition, Senate Bill 7 was recently signed into law, which grants occupational license reciprocity to active-duty military members and their spouses. With this change, military families will now be more enabled to practice their professions while stationed within Ohio’s borders. However, I believe we should grant this privilege to any individual who wants to bring their skills and expertise to Ohio.
That’s why I have sponsored Senate Bill 246, which will permit license reciprocity for everyone, so long as they have demonstrated their competency and are in good standing.
Over the last few months, I and other members of the Ohio Senate have communicated with officials at the White House who have indicated strong support for these priorities. I look forward to championing this legislation in the coming months, and hope to see these important reforms pass both chambers by year’s end.
Finally, 2019 marked the passage of another state budget which cut taxes, preserved crucial tax deductions for small businesses, and made historic investments in Ohio’s families and communities. In particular, the bill eliminated the bottom two tax brackets to provide tax relief for lower-income families, and cut taxes 4% across the board.
The Senate’s last two budgets have reduced the overall number of tax brackets from nine to five, simplifying the tax code and keeping more money in the pockets of hard-working Ohioans.
As a result of all of these pro-growth policies, from the Statehouse to the White House, we are seeing real, measurable progress. 2019 marked a historic year for Ohio’s unemployment rate, which dipped to 4% last summer — the lowest it has been in nearly two decades. Last year, more than 27,000 net jobs were created here in Ohio, and nearly 2.1 million were created nationwide.
With our economy continuing to grow and wages continuing to rise, we certainly have much to be thankful for, and I can confidently say that Ohio is on the right track. As we return to Columbus in 2020, I remain committed to defending this great progress and the principles of hard work and good stewardship that northwest Ohioans hold dear.
(Republican Rob McColley is a state senator representing Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, and parts of Auglaize, Fulton, and Logan counties in the Ohio Senate.)
