PAULDING — Paulding County Republicans will be hosting a couple of events here in the next two months concerning the state's political future.
The Republican Women's Group (RWG) will be hosting an event at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the county fair in Paulding featuring Charlotte McGuire of the state school board. The event will take place in the Republican Party tent near the fair grandstand.
According to Laurie Lucas of the Republican group, McGuire will be speaking on the teaching of "critical race theory" in the public schools, a matter upon which the state school board has approved a related resolution. Lucas indicated that McGuire is opposed to this teaching.
McGuire represents District 3 in the Dayton area which covers Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.
Her bio notes that she was "raised under Jim Crow laws," in Memphis, Tenn., and "graduated from a segregated high school. However, my parents taught me hard work, dedication, kindness, a good education and personal responsibility were the bedrock of success.
"With these, I could be anything I wanted to be regardless of the color of my skin," McGuire's bio added. "Education was the key to my freedom and success. I want that for every child regardless of the color of their skin or challenges."
Paulding Republican women also have scheduled a forum for GOP U.S. Senate candidates seeking to replace Rob Portman, who chose not to seek a new six-year term. This will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 8 at the OSU Extension Office building at the county fairgrounds.
Following a "meet and greet" from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the candidates forum will run from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 until about 8:30 p.m., according to Lucas.
She said at least four Republican candidates for the seat — J.D. Vance, Mark Pukita, Michael Leopold and Mike Gibbons — plan to attend.
Candidate Mike Turner many not be able to make the event, according to Lucas, while two others — Josh Mandel and Jane Timken — declined to attend.
The event will have two moderators, she indicated, while five topics will be addressed — immigration, federalism, the Second Amendment, education and "America First" policies.
Ohio's U.S. Senate race will be decided in 2022.
Lucas said the Republican Women's Group holds at least one big event each year.
In recent years this included forums on the opioid crisis and Wreaths Across America. A forum on human trafficking had been placed last year, but this was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
