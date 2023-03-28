The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has scheduled its list of road and bridge projects for 2023 with major projects in half of area counties.
The state agency plans to spend more than $20 million this year fixing up certain roads and bridges in the Defiance six-county area (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) which is divided between District 1, based in Lima, and ODOT District 2, based in Bowling Green.
The biggest cost-wise is the replacement of the U.S.127 bridge over the Maumee River, south of Sherwood and just north of the Defiance-Paulding County line.
ODOT noted that in addition to the bridge replacement, the project will include a new public access point for the river, to be located on the structure’s southeast side. A canoe launch, path and parking area will be built after the bridge work is done.
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, the bridge will close on May 8 while ODOT’s estimated project completion timeline is August 2024.
The Bend Road, which connects Defiance County Road 424 and Ohio 18, east of Sherwood, will be the main traffic detour for the project.
The cost is $7.8 million.
Other ODOT projects planned this year by county:
Defiance
• replacement of the Evansport Road bridge over the Tiffin River, north of Schick Road. The cost is $1.2 million. Work is expected to start in June and conclude in November, according to ODOT.
• safety enhancements on Defiance’s downtown Clinton Street. This will allow the City of Defiance to implement “no right turn on red signs” and other devices to attempt to make the downtown more pedestrian friendly. The cost is $226,531 with ODOT providing the city government with grant funds to install the enhancements.
• traffic signal upgrades beginning in August and concluding one year later. ODOT lists this cost as $915,500, but notes that the work is across District 1’s eight counties.
Fulton
• painting the steel of bridges on U.S. 20, east of Ohio 108, and U.S. 20A, just west of Ohio 66, from September 2023-August 2024. Lane restrictions are possible. The project cost is $350,000.
Henry
• resurfacing Ohio 110, between Ohio routes 108 and 109, and completing and drainage work. The project timeline is June-November with a cost $4.2 million. A 60-day and a 20-day closure will be required and traffic will be rerouted during those periods.
• construction of a traffic roundabout at Ohio 108 and the westbound on/off ramp for U.S. 24 in Napoleon. While a 45-day closure is planned, the project timeline is noted as June-February 2024. Traffic will be rerouted for the $1.6 million project during the 45-day closure period.
• resurfacing Ohio 110, between Ohio 65 and the Ohio 109 Maumee River bridge. Traffic will be rerouted during a 14-day closure period. The cost is $1.5 million.
• painting of steel on U.S. 6/U.S. 24 bridge in Napoleon. The cost for the May-September project is $429,521 with lane restrictions expected.
Paulding
• the only ODOT project listed in this county is part of a districtwide effort to repair roadway shoulders that have eroded. The districtwide cost is $3.5 million with work beginning in April and estimated to be completed in October. Lane restrictions are expected.
Putnam
• resurfacing of Putnam County Road Z, between Ohio 115 and Columbus Grove, and old U.S. 224, between Ottawa and Putnam County Road 5. Lane closures are expected from April-September for the $1.3 million project.
• resurfacing Ohio 115, between Kalida and Ohio 15. The estimated timeline for the project is June-August at a cost of $742,867. Lane closures are possible.
• Ohio 65 bridge replacement over Bernard Weis Ditch, one mile northeast of Ottawa. The project timeline is June-August with a cost of $557,540. Traffic will be rerouted as the road will be closed there.
• bridge rehabilitation on Putnam County Road M over Cranberry Creek, one mile west of Ohio 65. The road will be closed with traffic detoured from June-September. The project cost is $371,181.
Williams
• No ODOT projects are scheduled this year in this county.
