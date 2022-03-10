Defiance County’s newest county commissioner, Dana Phipps, shakes hands with Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk (left) after being sworn in Wednesday. Phipps was appointed by the county’s Republican Party to fill the remaining term of Ryan Mack who stepped down to take an administrative job with the City of Defiance. Phipps is pictured with his wife, Kim.
