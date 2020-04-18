I think everyone might agree that these are very unusual and uncertain times we are living in these days. Actually that may have been said at various points throughout history.
Without question however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has certainly dominated our lives in many respects. Naturally this crisis has also dominated the media’s attention day and night for quite some time. However, while in the midst of this current situation, we do have to remember that life goes on in every other respect.
Sadly that includes scenarios involving the neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse and exploitation, as well as other maltreatment of children. These issues do not get nearly enough attention and do not garner the appropriate levels of vital resources. For these reasons, it is important for us all to take note that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Every year in and around northwest Ohio, hundreds of children are subjected to those various forms of maltreatment mentioned above. The number of abuse cases on a national basis is unfathomable and unacceptable but most assuredly is in the tens of thousands. Our social service workers, both public and private, work tirelessly, as do our law enforcement agencies, responding to situations where children are in harm’s way.
Teachers are also commonly confronted with circumstances that strongly suggest a child is being mistreated. In addition to the obvious professions dealing with child abuse, many people in a variety of other occupations often have the unfortunate occasion to become aware that a child is being subjected to some form of abuse.
Mandated reporting laws require anyone in an occupation that may come in to regular contact with children to immediately report suspected abuse either to the local children services agency or a local law-enforcement agency.
These mandated reporting requirements were put in place in the early 1970s to overcome an unwillingness to report child abuse suspicions. Those laws were also aimed at dispelling an outdated mindset that often viewed these abusive situations occurring in a neighbors home as “family matters” not to be discussed or reported.
Fortunately, as a society, we came to realize that mindset was leaving thousands of children in dangerous situations. People just didn’t want to get involved in other peoples business. However, when young children are being neglected, abused or exploited, they often are simply unable to protect themselves. For these reasons, legislators at the state and federal levels put those laws in place requiring anyone who regularly interacts with children and has reasonable suspicion that a child is being abused, to immediately report that suspicion to authorities.
These laws protect persons making such reports from personal liability as long as they are making the report in good faith and have that reasonable suspicion.This holds true even if no wrongdoing is discovered based on the report, the liability protection still applies for a good faith reporter.
Reporting of suspected child abuse can also be made anonymously by the general public, and certainly that’s better than not reporting at all, but anonymous reports sometimes make it difficult for investigators to get all of the necessary information or follow up on leads.
As we think more about April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, it’s also important to realize the difficulties and obstacles these investigations commonly pose. Often allegations of child abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, create divisive situations within family units, sometimes pitting loved ones against one another.
Commonly, people simply don’t want to believe that these things have happened to a child or that anyone that they know or love could do something like that to a child. Of course, in reality, we all know that in fact, these things do happen.
For investigators, finding sufficient evidence to take formal action, especially to hold someone accountable for a criminal violation, can be very challenging. While the worst cases may involve medical evidence, visible injuries or other tangible signs of what took place, more commonly, proof in these cases primarily relies on the stories told by a child victim with minimal corroboration. These bad acts rarely happen in the presence of others and more often than not, there is minimal or no physical evidence.
For all these reasons the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases, either through the juvenile court system or the criminal court system, requires a coordinated multidisciplinary approach. In Defiance County we have been fortunate for many years to have the ongoing coordinated efforts of law-enforcement investigators, social services workers, prosecutors and victim advocates. These professionals participate together in regular meetings to assess and review cases of suspected child abuse or neglect.
The truth is, not every allegation of neglect or abuse can be successfully addressed. However, if mandated reporters and the general public stay vigilant and willing to report suspected cases, and with the coordinated efforts by those involved in the investigation of these cases, those responsible for allowing or perpetrating crimes against children can be held accountable.
Please do whatever you can to help stop and prevent child abuse.
(Morris Murray is the Defiance County prosecuting attorney.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.