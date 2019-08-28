Last Wednesday, America and all the world watched as yet another soap-operatic reality TV meltdown played out on our video screens.
This one wasn’t another episode about the dysfunctional marriages of Beverly Hills housewives or the distressed family life of a has-been rock star. It was about the decline and fall and dysfunctional reality that has befallen the presidency of the United States of America, and of course its present occupant.
President Donald Trump was in his backyard at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, demonstrating to a head-scratching world that he still hasn’t grasped a basic fact of presidential governance that was understood by all his contemporary predecessors since the advent of the video age: Presidents must rely upon functioning press secretaries to conduct properly planned daily news briefings that have been staffed out at all levels. A president who insists upon being his own Lone Ranger of news management runs the risk of screwing up all manner of things, global and domestic. And that’s just what happened in this mondo bizarro news week.
America’s mercurial 45th president is now working with a press secretary (Stephanie Grisham) whose professional credentials may be slight, but her job duties are even slighter. Never mind. That suits Trump’s Bumper Car presidency just fine. He’s all about full-speed ahead, pedal-to-the-metal until he hits his first predictable obstacle — BAM! (No problem, that’s just part of the game.) Reverse, floor it – BAM! Turn left or right (it doesn’t matter) — floor it — BAM! It’s just a game.
Last Wednesday, he did all the above — and did it to himself — on all things: gun reform; his China trade war; a tax cut to prevent a looming recession; pushing Israel to ban an Islamic Democratic U.S. congresswoman’s visit. Also he wants to buy Greenland.
After firing off 13 tweets Wednesday morning, Trump took reporters’ questions in his White House backyard — and produced a mess of flip-flop news that would have been every other president’s nightmare.
“BREAKING NEWS: Trump Defends Retreat on Background Checks,” MSNBC bannered that across its video screen just after 1 p.m. First Trump had favored tougher gun purchaser background checks (hopefully closing the loophole to apply checks to gun shows as well as gun stores). But after talking with the National Rifle Association’s Wayne LaPierre, Trump had seemed to reverse, warning instead that changes might be a “slippery slope.” But when that triggered public outrage, Trump shifted yet again and later Wednesday called for loophole closing after all. Trump never mentioned the urgent need to restore the ban on combat-styled assault weapons used by mass murders.
“NEWS ALERT: In Reversal, Trump Says He Is No Longer Considering Tax Cut,” The Wall Street Journal emailed. Trump had insisted the economy was great, then acknowledged he was looking at a tax cut to head off recession — then rejected a tax cut because everything is great.
“News Alert: Trump attacks Danish prime minister for her ‘nasty’ comments about his interest in U.S. purchase of Greenland,” The Washington Post emailed and reported online. After Denmark’s prime minister said Greenland wasn’t for sale, Trump abruptly cancelled his plan to visit Denmark. (Remember when Denmark sent troops to fight and die in Afghanistan to support America after the 9/11 attacks?)
One news organization fired out this multi-pronged news alert — and you can tell just from the headlines that this probably infuriated Trump more than any others. CNN? No, this came from Trump’s presumed pals at Fox News:
• “Defiant Trump digs in amid battles on trade, guns, Israel: ‘I am the chosen one.’” Trump’s “chosen” one claim wasn’t about the Holy Land, but his assertion that he was the only president willing to use tariffs to fight China’s trade abuses.
• “President Trump doubles down on claim that Jews who vote for Democrats are ‘disloyal.’” — his riff on the reprehensible attack long leveled by anti-Semites.
Finally, everybody alerted us to Trump’s fixation blurtation that wasn’t a flip-flop, just an absurd lie: Trump claimed President Barack Obama forced Russia out of the G-8 because “President Putin outsmarted President Obama.” No, it was because Russia seized Crimea, had troops elsewhere in Ukraine — so the G-8 countries ousted Russia. Trump’s next stop: a meeting in France of the now G-7. (Still unanswered: What does Putin have on Trump?)
Trump was never one to tiptoe through the tulips. But (last) week, Trump’s one-man effort at news management ended up repeatedly damaging his own image and disrespecting America’s presidency around the world.
This week’s episode of Trump reality TV couldn’t have looked worse on our news screens if it had featured Trump tap-dancing through a Rose Garden littered with his own upturned rakes.
(Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.