We want to thank you for giving where you live! Because of you United Way of Paulding County is entering its 30th fiscal year since its creation in 1992!
We are a local 501c3, comprised of local community members, supporting local organizations that help local residents. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of community, and what a caring community we live in!
This last year was an unprecedented time for all of us, and United Way of Paulding County was no exception to the strain that the pandemic brought. We strove to bring resources to our residents and share vital information as much as possible.
We are incredibly thankful to our partner organizations and all their efforts to help our community. We were honored to participate in the local food distributions with our partner organization West Ohio Food Bank, or assist in helping pull together items for care packages for seniors at the Paulding County Senior Center. We were grateful we could provide Chief gift cards for residents impacted by COVID, and grants for our partner agencies to help with items to combat COVID.
Through the support of local stores our contactless school supply drive for students in need was a great success. But one of our more joyful moments of 2020 was joining efforts with Paulding Chamber of Commerce and the Paulding County Area Foundation to show some love to our dedicated health care workers and police officers. It was an incredible year of giving and we were blessed to be a part of that!
While the year was overwhelming for all involved, what really took us aback was the amount of love and support our community gave. Our most asked question from individuals was “How can we help others?” That is a true testament to the amazing county we live in! Thanks to the generosity of our local businesses and individuals we were able to raise $65,000, one of our better campaign years in a while.
Amongst the other efforts we were able to do this year, we were also able to grant out $33,000 to:
• Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission’s Financial Opportunity Center
• Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission’s summer food program
• West Ohio Food Bank’s “Feeding Hungry Neighbors” program
• Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
• Paulding County Juvenile Court’s “Mentors for Paulding County” program
• Community Health Professional’s Hospice program
• Community Health Professional’s skilled patient care
• Paulding County Senior Center’s “Meals for Seniors” program
Part of these campaign funds allowed us to give away over 7,300 books to children in Paulding County for free through Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Nearly $15,000 worth of books were poured into Paulding County thanks to the grants provided by Paulding County Area Foundation and Ohio Governor Imagination Library.
We are so very proud of this program and all it does to promote learning and education in our young children’s minds.
As part of United Way Worldwide’s efforts to advocate for state set-aside funds for emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP), we were able to grant $8,216 to West Ohio Food Bank for its food distributions and $10,487 to NOCAC for its emergency rental assistance, both of which were vital during the pandemic.
While we are incredibly thankful to be able to have assisted so many in need though the pandemic, we were equally thankful for the friendships we forged through the organizations we support. United Way of Paulding County sits on the board/committee of: Antwerp Chamber, Family and Children First Council, Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, Kiwanis Club of Paulding County, Northwest Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, Paulding Chamber, Payne Event Committee and Northwest Ohio Housing Coalition.
The joy we receive from helping these organizations achieve their goals is beyond rewarding. Through these efforts we learn where our county’s needs are best met and build vital relationships we need to successfully help our community.
This past year, and these past 30 years, would not have been possible without your support, and again we want to thank you for the years of dedication and commitment to our organization and our community!
(Lora Lyons is executive director of United Way of Paulding County.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.