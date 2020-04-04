It is always a good idea to have an emergency plan in place for your family.
While it’s not fun to imagine, now is an important time to create a plan for your pet in case you get sick. We strongly encourage you to gather any members of your household and walk through the following steps to ensure your animals will be well cared for in the event of an emergency.
• Know the facts: According to the CDC, there is no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from pets. The best place for your animal is inside the home they know and love. If you aren’t feeling well but are still able to provide care for your pet, please keep them at home with you where they’re most comfortable.
• If you do become too ill to physically care for your pet or you need to be hospitalized, who can take over for you? Is there anyone else in your home who could help? Maybe a neighbor, friend, coworker, or family member who could take them in? Even a groomer, daycare, or boarding facility may be able to help in your time of need with advance notice. But the most important thing you can do today is come up with two potential pet plans and talk directly with those people so they’re prepared in case they’re called to action.
• Prepare a pet supply kit. It may not seem necessary today, but we promise it will be hugely helpful if you find yourself in an emergency situation without the ability to track down the proper supplies. Your kit should include the following, as best as you’re able:
1. Name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets.
2. Name and contact information for your back-up in case your go-to is no longer able to help.
3. Food, treats, a leash, a couple of toys, and any other supplies necessary to care for your pet for at least two weeks.
4. A crate or carrier to transport your pet.
5. Vaccination records.
6. Collars with ID tags (and don’t forget to make sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date).
7. Medications and prescriptions, along with a list of instructions.
8. Daily care instructions.
9. Contact information for your veterinary clinic.
With your whole family on board and a plan in place, you’ll feel a bit better about your pet’s safety knowing they’re in good hands no matter what challenges may arise.
(Lisa Weaner is executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter in Defiance County.)
