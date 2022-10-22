Need for senior services is growing
I would like to encourage all Putnam County voters to support the upcoming levy issue for the Putnam County Council on Aging. The services provided by this agency are such a blessing to the seniors of our county.
I have been blessed by using their chore services several times to help trim my landscaping. It has become too big a task for me in recent years, so I am very thankful this service is available. I have also benefited from the use of medical equipment in their loan closet and I was grateful to attend their “matter of balance” class this past year.
Although I have not had to use their transportation services, I know of many family that have benefited from it. The need for their services continues to grow as the aging population of our county continues to grow. Please be sure to get out and vote for the Putnam County Council on Aging levy!
Mary Stechschulte
Columbus Grove
Levy will ensure Putnam senior services
The Putnam County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has a long history of providing vital services to Putnam County residents, age 60 and better, enabling them to remain independent in their own home. The services offered include transportation for medical appointments and essential errands, chore services, outreach by a licensed social worker, fall prevention classes, a medical equipment loan closet, aging in place home assessments and so much more.
Over the years, the dedicated staff at the PCCOA has done an incredible job strengthening the agencies programs and expanding services at a time when the aging population is dramatically increasing. As a result of the aging demographics, demand for the PCCOA’s services have grown exponentially and new services have been added. It is because of careful spending and strong management, the PCCOA has been able to grow and expand services without an increase in millage since 2009.
However, the agency is now at a tipping point where an increase is needed in order to address the rapidly increasing aging population, the increased demand on services, and the rising cost of providing those services. Without the levy, the agency would not exist and vital services for Putnam County older adults would be lost.
It is with confidence that I ask you to please join me in voting yes for the replacement of the Putnam County Council on Aging’s existing 0.6-mill levy with a 0.4-mill increase on Nov. 8. Y
our yes vote will help ensure services for Putnam County older adults will continue into the future. Our seniors have given so much to us. They deserve our support.
Mary Bockrath
rural Ottawa
(Editor’s note: Mary Bockrath is president of the Putnam County Council on Aging’s board.)
Kennedy the choice for chief justice
I write this letter in support of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for the office of chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Sharon Kennedy has served as a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court for 10 years. First appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2012, then elected to her first full six-year term in 2014 and again in 2020.
Many people believe that the Supreme Court has a responsibility to be fair and to be sensitive to the wishes of the public, but that is not the job of the Supreme Court. The Court’s job is to interpret the law as it is written and within the context of the U.S. Constitution and the Ohio Constitution as written and intended. It is the legislature responsibility to be fair, to listen to their constituents and write laws that reflect the interest and desires of the people. The Ohio Supreme Court ensures that these laws fit within the parameters of the Constitution’s.
Sharon is a strict textualist, which means that she uses only the text of a constitutional provision, statute or contract to distill its meaning. She does not add any of her personal feelings or political leanings to re-write the law.
Over the next few years, the Ohio Supreme Court will be hearing and ruling on many very controversial issues — re-apportionment of voting districts, abortion, election security and so many more. It is the legislature’s responsibility to write those laws and be responsive to the voters. It will be the Ohio Supreme Court’s responsibility to ensure that these laws conform to the fundamental tenets of the U.S. Constitution and the Ohio Constitution.
Ohio needs Sharon Kennedy to be chief justice to ensure that this philosophy is followed, that our three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial are balanced and that they check each other. Remember that we are a nation of laws, that justice should be blind to all other parameters, and that our individual, human and natural rights as enumerated in the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Ohio Constitution are protected. Sharon Kennedy clearly understands this.
Please elect Sharon Kennedy to the office of chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court on Nov. 8.
David Burtch
Paulding
State Issues 1 and 2 deserve support
Ohioans will be voting on 2 issues on election day this November. Both should illicit a yes vote from any informed voter.
Issue 1 is a Constitutional amendment concerning bail reform. It requires courts to consider public safety when determining bail. Obviously, any normal person would agree with this amendment. This issue requires courts to take into account the seriousness of the crime, the defendant’s criminal record and the chances he or she will show up for their court date.
Ohio’s Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Ohioans will now decide if the safety of the public should be considered by judges when determining the monetary amount of bail. I expect many Ohioans will be shocked to learn that judges are not currently permitted to consider the threat an offender poses to a community when setting financial conditions of bail.”
It is ridiculous to think we need a constitutional amendment to clarify the obvious. It should be a no-brainer. Vote yes on Issue 1.
I also believe a yes vote on Issue 2 is a no-brainer. Issue 2 would require that only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years old and has been a registered voter in the state for at least 30 days be eligible to vote in any state or local election in Ohio.
The amendment also prohibits local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.
The amendment changes the language in the Ohio Constitution from “Every citizen of the United States is entitled to vote at all elections” to “Only a citizen of the United States is entitled to vote.”
Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, who endorses a yes vote on Issue 2 said, “The right to vote is sacrosanct and fundamental to what citizenship means in America.”
This amendment will close a weakness in Ohio election administration and provide clarity.
Please vote yes on Issue 1 and 2.
Cliff Lucas
rural Defiance
